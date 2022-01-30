Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday.

Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.

C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21.

Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trailing 51-50 with just under six minutes left in the second quarter, the Bulls had a 20-8 run to take a 70-59 lead. They led 73-65 at halftime, and took a 104-92 advantage into the fourth.

The Trail Blazers managed to stay within striking distance with torrid 3-point shooting. They were 17 for 33 from behind the arc through three quarters.

Chicago scored 20 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the final quarter.

With Vucevic and LaVine resting, Matt Thomas came off the bench to score seven points in the first four minutes of the fourth.

Trail Blazers: F Larry Nance Jr. was erroneously announced as a starter during the pregame introductions, but the team is hopeful he'll return soon after sitting out since Jan. 6 with right knee inflammation. “I don't know when,” coach Chauncey Billups said. “He's just progressing every day. He is getting better.”

Bulls: LaVine had struggled with his perimeter shot before Sunday since returning from a left knee injury last week. In the previous three games, he was a combined 6 for 25 on 3-pointers. However, he still managed to score at least 23 points in each game. LaVine was 3 for 9 on 3-pointers Sunday.

Trail Blazers: At Oklahoma on Monday night.

Bulls: Host Orlando on Tuesday night.

