Vucevic and Chicago take on the Lakers in non-conference play

Los Angeles Lakers (37-38, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (36-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls in a non-conference matchup.

The Bulls are 20-17 in home games. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.4 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Lakers are 16-20 on the road. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 54.2 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 15.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 118-108 on March 26. Zach LaVine scored 32 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 50.9% and averaging 24.9 points for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 27.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LeBron James is averaging 29.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Justin Lewis: out for season (knee), Alex Caruso: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee).

Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle), D'Angelo Russell: day to day (hip).

