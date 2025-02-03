Vucevic and the Bulls host conference foe Miami

Miami Heat (24-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (21-29, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Miami face off on Tuesday.

The Bulls are 16-18 in conference games. Chicago ranks third in the NBA averaging 16.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.2% from deep. Zach LaVine leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.

The Heat are 13-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.7 points per game in the paint led by Bam Adebayo averaging 9.4.

The Bulls average 16.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 45.7% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 47.2% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Lonzo Ball is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 110.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (leg), Jalen Smith: out (illness), Zach LaVine: out (personal), Torrey Craig: out (leg).

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press