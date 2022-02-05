Vucevic, Bulls use late charge to put away Pacers 122-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 31 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Indiana Pacers 122-115 on Friday night.

Chicago has won four of six and continues to hold the Eastern Conference’s top record.

Indiana lost its second straight despite getting a season-high 42 points from Caris LeVert, who also had eight assists and five rebounds. The recently signed Terry Taylor finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as Indiana played without its top four post players.

The Bulls took full advantage of the size disparity, even though they were without All-Star Zach LaVine because of back spasms.

Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field, and had four assists and three blocks.

Indiana refused to go away after giving up 40 points in the first quarter and falling behind by double digits early. The Pacers closed to 65-62 at halftime and finally took an 86-85 lead on Lance Stephenson's shot-clock beating 3-pointer with 2:57 to go in the third quarter.

It didn't last long.

DeRozan answered with two free throws and a 14-footer, Vucevic drove the lane for a dunk and Malcolm Hill's basket closed out an 8-2 run that helped Chicago retake a 93-90 lead.

The Bulls finally seized control with a 10-0 run midway through the fourth, capped by Ayo Dosunmu's 3 with 4:52 left to make it 110-98.

The Pacers never got another chance to tie the score or take the lead.

Bulls: Vucevic has 29 double-doubles this season. ... DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 39 of the 47 games he's played this season. He also had five rebounds and seven assists on Friday. ... Javonte Green scored 16 points while Dosunmu finished with 15. ... Chicago won the final three in this season's four-game series and had a 43-37 rebounding advantage Friday.

Pacers: LeVert produced one of the most dominant performances in his career in his 299th start. ... Dwayne Washington Jr. had 17 points and Chris Duarte added 12. ... Reggie Perry played 10 minutes less than 24 hours after signing with the Pacers and arriving in Indianapolis. ... Goga Bitadze, Malcolm Brogdon, Isaiah Jackson, T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren were all out with injuries. Domantas Sabonis is in the health and safety protocols.

PAYING TRIBUTE

Before the game, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle honored Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch, who died Wednesday at age 89.

“He cut me from my last NBA team and offered me my first coaching job — in the same phone call," Carlisle said. “Anytime someone sees you and believes you and gives you that first opportunity, that's very special."

Fitch did more than give Carlisle a start. He was Larry Bird's first coach in Boston, Phil Jackson's coach at North Dakota and, Carlisle recalled, Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson's coach in baseball and basketball at Creighton.

Bulls: Host Philadelphia on Sunday, seeking its first win against the 76ers in three games.

Pacers: Visit Cleveland on Sunday.

