Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms.

Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

CAVALIERS 102, HORNETS 101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and scored 25 points and Cleveland held on beat Charlotte.

Jarrett Allen had a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds, and Love scored 22 of his points in the second half as the Cavaliers overcame a bizarre technical foul on bench player Ed Davis with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter.

Davis, who was on the Cavaliers’ bench in warmups and never played, interfered with Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt by swatting at his arm, apparently thinking the play was over. Replays appeared to show a whistle had blown before Rozier attempted the shot. Davis was whistled for a technical. However, officials credited Rozier with a successful 3-pointer — even though the ball never went in — and he made the free throw for the technical, cutting the Cavaliers’ lead to six.

Terry Rozier scored 24 points for Charlotte.

RAPTORS 125, HAWKS 114

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 33 points, Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 11 assists and Toronto beat Atlanta for its fifth straight victory.

The Raptors also beat the Hawks 106-100 in Atlanta on Monday night.

De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 23 points for Atlanta, and Trae Young had 22 points and 13 assists. Atlanta is 8-2 in its last 10, losing only to Toronto.

Both teams were playing the second night of a back-to-back. Young was coming off a 43-point performance Thursday night in a 124-115 home victory over NBA-leading Phoenix.

SPURS 131, ROCKETS 106

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 28 points and San Antonio punctuated Zach Collins’ return from a nearly two-year absence with a victory over Houston.

Collins had 10 points to help San Antonio snap a three-game skid. The 7-foot former Gonzaga star had not played an NBA game since Aug. 15, 2020, with the Portland Trail Blazers. He had two operations on his left foot over the 10 months and signed with the Spurs in the offseason.

Josh Christopher had 23 points for Houston.

CELTICS 102, PISTONS 93

DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes and Boston beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory and sixth in seven games

Boston held Detroit to a season-low points total in the first half, leading 46-31 at the break.

Hamidou Diallo had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit, The Pistons lost for the seventh time in eight games.

The Associated Press