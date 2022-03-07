VTMNTS' Debut FW22 Runway Is a Statement on Gender Equality

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

Vetements' new line VTMNTS has made its runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.

"VTMNTS stands for gender equality. Gender is such an important subject. Fashion is about identity, it is about expressing who you truly are on the inside," Guram Gvasalia explained in the show's notes, pointing out that the concept of dividing fashion into menswear and womenswear is "outdated and old-fashioned." He added: "We are all so much more than what we are told to believe we are!"

Taking place at the Monoprix supermarket, which permanently shut down during the pandemic, the presentation revealed looks that combine traditional craftsmanship with experimental technology. The label developed its own sustainable fabrics this season, utilizing these new materials to build unique silhouettes that are designed to fit all body types. "VTMNTS is built on garment construction using the most advanced technologies mixed up with sartorial tailoring tricks invented centuries ago," Gvasalia further explained. The designer elaborated on the new project, stating that both Vetements and VTMNTS exist in one universe: "You can wear Vetements or be a VTMNTS kind of person, or you can wear pieces from both brands to create an entirely new narrative."

A series of tailored jackets opened the collection, with turtleneck tops and gloves adding a touch of contrast in shades of pink, black and white. In true Vetements style, coats and suits came in boxy silhouettes with angled shoulder detailing. These fits were accompanied by ultra-cropped puffer jackets, as well as tonal varsity jackets. Further standouts include cloudy sky prints on outerwear, as well as metallic silver garments offering a futurustic feel.

See VTMNTS' FW22 collection in full above.

