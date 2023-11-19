VSTECS Berhad (KLSE:VSTECS) will pay a dividend of MYR0.025 on the 12th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

VSTECS Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, VSTECS Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 17.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.025 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.062. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.5% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. VSTECS Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for VSTECS Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like VSTECS Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for VSTECS Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is VSTECS Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

