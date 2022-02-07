VSiN to Deliver the Industry’s Most Comprehensive “Big Game” Sports Betting Programming

The Sports Betting Network Offers Special Content and Unmatched Insights, Broadcasting 56 Hours of Exclusive Sports Betting Coverage for the 56th Championship Game

All Special Coverage Will be Ungated at VSiN.com

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, announced free access to comprehensive sports betting coverage available for this year’s Big Game, including 56 hours of the industry’s most in-depth sports betting programming. The leading voice in sports betting, VSiN will present all video, audio and digital content ungated at VSiN.com from Friday, Feb. 11 through Super Sunday. With this special coverage, the network will leverage the most knowledgeable team in the sports betting industry to deliver the news, analysis and insights sports bettors need to make more informed wagering decisions.

“As we gear up for VSiN’s sixth year of covering the biggest sports betting event of the year in the US, we’re thrilled to again be a destination for bettors to find the news, analysis and insights they need to inform their wagering decisions before and during the game,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “This year, we’ve assembled the most comprehensive team of experts available if you’re betting on the Big Game. The exciting lineup includes NFL experts, former NFL champions, bookmakers, and professional bettors, that will cover the game from every wagering angle.”

VSiN’s comprehensive coverage of the Big Game includes non-stop analysis of betting markets and real-time coverage of odds updates from around the country, even while the game is in progress. A full list of VSiN special programming and products can be found at VSiN.com/SuperBowl, but highlights are:

  • The Everything Guide to Betting The Big Game. VSiN talent, Stormy Buonantony and Josh Appelbaum will cover the basics of betting on the Big Game, introducing novice bettors to gambling terminology and strategy, and sharing tips for wading into wagering, including proposition bets and squares.

  • Big Game Betting Guide. This valuable digital magazine will arm bettors with everything they need to make informed wagering decisions, from betting basics to specific matchup details and the stories behind the lines and how they’re moving. For a free copy of the guide, visit VSiN.com/biggame.

  • 56 hours of special coverage for the 56th edition of the NFL’s Big Game airing free on VSiN.com kicking off with VSiN’s daily in-game betting show PrimeTime Action at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Friday, Feb. 11. Hosts Gill Alexander and Matt Brown will welcome some of the biggest names in professional football and sports betting to set the wagering stage for the biggest professional football matchup of the year.

  • VSiN’s Stormy Buonantony will host a live “Betting and Beers” event on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. PT at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The South Point’s legendary bookmakers, Jimmy Vacarro, Vinny Magliulo and Chris Andrews will join the VSiN team in the Showroom to break down Big Game lines and hundreds of prop bets.

  • Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi brings his unique perspective to VSiN’s robust Big Game coverage on The Lombardi Line Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Broadcasting from the Borgata in Atlantic City, Michael joins sports betting author Josh Appelbaum and host Patrick Meagher to provide decades of experience on the field, in locker rooms and analyzing data.

  • Dave Ross, joined by Matt Youmans, Wes Reynolds and others, will launch The Big Game Pregame show to start the countdown on Sunday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, featuring insights and analysis. Then Stormy takes the helm again for the final hour of The Big Game Pregame before she’s back at halftime to review the action and track how the most popular props are paying out.

  • As the real action starts, Gill and Matt are back, joined by former NFL player Mike Pritchard and former NFL official Mike Periera, to closely follow the betting action, delivering real-time odds, as well as in-depth analysis of the events behind those changing lines on the Big Game BetCast.

  • Tim Murray and NFL champion Shaun King will provide color from poolside at Circa Hotel & Casino’s Stadium Swim throughout the live BetCast and take over coverage after the final whistle.

  • To help bettors with their specific questions and betting quandaries, VSiN introduces its Big Game Help Desk. Before the game, VSiN analysts Ben Fawkes, Adam Burke, Dave Tuley, Matt Youmans, James Salinas, Brady Kannon and others will be available for questions at VSiN.com/helpdesk to share their deep expertise and advice even as the in-game betting markets begin to heat up.

  • VSiN’s popular morning show, Follow the Money, hosted by Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard, will broadcast live at a special time on Sunday night at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT to build on the evening’s excitement and take a look back at the highlights of the game.

  • Scott Seidenberg wraps up VSiN's 56 hours of special programming with The Lookahead beginning at 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT.

  • The entire weekend of programming and all content in this special lineup is available for free at VSiN.com and at the VSiN app from Friday, February 11 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT through Sunday, February 13 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

VSiN was acquired by DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) in March 2021 and continues to deliver the news, analysis and insights sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. Featuring the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and legendary book makers, VSiN informs and entertains the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or brand new to the action. The unique content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and shares expert tips and predictions across the college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis and more.

About VSiN
VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on Comcast Xfinity, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, MASN, Marquee Sports Network, Spectrum Sportsnet LA, AT&T Pittsburgh, beIN SPORTS, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, VSiN.com/Podcasts and the VSiN app.

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sportsbooks at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).

Media Contact:
VSiN
Michelle Musburger
michelle@vsin.com
773.230.0629


