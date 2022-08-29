VSiN Announces New Programming Lineup Ahead of the Sports Betting Industry’s Busiest Season

VSiN
·7 min read
VSiN
VSiN

Brent Musburger to Debut “Countdown to Kickoff” Show; 24/7 Sports Betting Network Adds Three New Podcasts

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network (“VSiN”) today announced its fall programming schedule, including “Countdown to Kickoff with Brent Musburger.” The new program will leverage VSiN’s access to sports betting experts and talent to deliver the most credible news and analysis ahead of the 2022 NFL and College Football seasons.

Musburger, a Hall of Fame broadcaster and regular VSiN contributor since the network’s debut in 2017, will host VSiN’s Sunday pre-game NFL show from Noon to 1 p.m. ET.

“The addition of this new programming and its industry leading talent will position VSiN to provide the growing number of sports bettors in the U.S. with expert betting insights and premium content,” VSiN General Manager Len Mead said. “Led by a team of sports betting experts, including the legendary Brent Musburger, we look forward to serving sports bettors by expanding our primetime programming and producing new weekend specials highlighting the week’s biggest games.”

The new lineup, which will be available on video and audio platforms such as YouTubeTV and iHeartRadio, will build on VSiN’s popular established shows and feature strong talent pairings designed to serve sports bettors across the day’s key sports betting windows.

The new schedule will build on fan favorites like “Follow the Money” (7 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET) with Mitch Moss and Paul Howard, “A Numbers Game” (10 a.m. - Noon ET) with Gill Alexander and “The Lombardi Line” (Noon - 2 p.m. ET) with former NFL executive Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher, which will remain in their current daily time slots.

On weekdays, new additions will include:

  • “VSiN Big Bets” with Dave Ross and Amal Shah from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET will pair two of VSiN's most energetic hosts at mid-day to take the pulse of the betting world on social media and look at the big bets being placed;

  • Stormy Buonantony will join Matt Brown to lead sports bettors into the evening’s action with “VSiN Final Countdown” from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET, which will serve as the sports betting industry’s pre-game show of record in this critical window for sports bettors;

  • VSiN’s dynamic duo, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King and Tim Murray, will have their “VSiN Primetime” show moved earlier to entertain sports bettors in the pregame and in-game window of 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET;

  • Femi Abebefe and Wes Reynolds will pair up from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. ET on weekdays to guide active sports bettors with “VSiN Live Bet Tonight.” With a full slate of live games in progress, Femi and Wes will track the day’s sporting activity and evaluate real-time betting angles; and

  • Greg Peterson will close out the day with “The Greg Peterson Experience,” featuring a comprehensive look at the day’s sports betting slate in the midnight - 3 a.m. ET time slot.

In addition to “Countdown to Kickoff with Brent Musburger,” VSiN will debut two new weekend shows:

  • On Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET, “The Contest Show” will feature Mike Palm to help contest participants and enthusiasts prepare for the upcoming Sunday matchups; and

  • “College Lines Revealed” will air on Sundays at 2 p.m. ET with Jonathan Von Tobel to deliver early analysis of the college football lines posted for the coming week.

For the complete lineup, please visit VSiN.com.

In addition, VSiN will be launching three new podcasts, adding to its catalog of more than 15 podcasts that regularly draw more than 5 million downloads a month.

  • Josh Appelbaum will host the “VSiN Morning Bets Podcast,” a first look at the day’s major sporting events. Josh’s coverage will cover the day’s major events in 10 - 15 minutes, so listeners can start the day armed with insightful betting advice, picks and leans.

  • Three times per week, VSiN will air the “VSiN College Football Betting Podcast.” Hosted by Tim Murray, the new podcast will cover the latest information on the week’s sporting action with input from some of the industry’s most knowledgeable analysts. On Sundays, Amal Shah will join Tim for a first look at the week’s upcoming sporting events and team news. . Tuesday’s edition will feature Adam Burke and a look at the mid-week and small conference games. On Thursday evening, sports betting veteran Matt Youmans will join the podcast for a breakdown of Saturday’s biggest Power 5 games.

  • The “VSiN NFL Betting Podcast” will cover the NFL’s primetime and Sunday schedules. Dropping every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, host Danny Burke will highlight some of the most prolific voices in NFL sports wagering, such as Matt Youmans, Mike Palm and SuperContest winner Brady Kannon.

To coincide with the debut of the new lineup of shows and podcasts, VSiN will launch its new digital subscription program, VSiN Pro, which will triple the amount of content currently available to its growing paid subscriber base on VSiN.com.

“With the new additions to our programming lineup, we expect that VSiN will cover sports betting markets in a way no one else can, delivering the most in-depth analysis to our growing audience,” said Brian Musburger, VSiN’s Chief Executive Officer. “As the first sports betting broadcast network, we’ve assembled an expert team of content creators over the last five-plus years to provide regular in-depth perspectives and analysis on a range of sporting events.”

VSiN was acquired by DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) in March 2021 and continues to deliver the news, analysis and insights that sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. Featuring some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and legendary book makers, VSiN’s goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or new to sports betting. The exclusive content that VSiN provides looks to set the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis and more.

About VSiN
VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MASN, Spectrum Sportsnet LA, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, VSiN.com/Podcasts and the VSiN app.

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sports books at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).

DraftKings Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” ”would,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

VSiN
Michelle Musburger
michelle@vsin.com
773.230.0629


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.