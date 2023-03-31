VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.10

The board of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of May, with investors receiving $0.10 per share. The dividend yield is 0.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

VSE's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, VSE was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 145.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 8.1% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.16 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.6% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. VSE has seen earnings per share falling at 9.6% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

VSE's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for VSE that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

