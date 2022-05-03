VSBLTY SIGNS AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH GOLDEN RECORD INSTALLATIONS IN LATIN AMERICAN CONVENIENCE STORES

VSBLTY, INC
Philadelphia, PA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced it has signed a monthly SaaS agreement with Winkel Media to begin a phase one installation of Golden Record in its convenience store media network throughout Latin America. The addition of Golden Record will more than double the existing SaaS revenue per store in the network and add at least 25 percent to the media value of each store. The initial rollout has started in Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, and will expand with new installations as Winkel Media grows its planned 50,000-store network.

Winkel Media is an in-store media technology company that is a joint venture of VSBLTY, its Latin American partner Retailigent Media and AB InBev, that is already operational. The technology company developed the first retail Digital Out of Home (DOOH) network in Latin America.

Golden Record uses free guest Wi-Fi in stores to improve the customer experience, and customize messages to inform, influence and motivate individuals to make impulse purchases at point of sale. The program also provides a new revenue stream from advertising dollars raised from marketing to customers based on their mobile data.

This important new feature of Winkel Media’s media network is being introduced in Latin American countries, many of which have limited public access to the Internet. In participating stores, Golden Record provides free Wi-Fi access to customers on their own devices. Once they opt in, shoppers receive money-saving coupons and content specialized to their individual interests and preferences during their current and future store visits.

In addition to new advertising revenue, stores gain increased traffic and higher sales, as well as happy customers that now have free Wi-Fi access that may not be available in their homes. Customers are more engaged with in-store digital messages personalized to them, while also receiving coupons and special value offers on their mobile phones or tablets.

Brands are already experiencing the benefits of in-store communications to customers right at the point of sale as participants in the existing Winkel Media advertising network in bodegas through Latin America. Brands will also have access to data that includes more information about customer shopping habits and product preferences in real time, while gaining increased sales through ad impressions delivering personalized content and couponing.

Announcing the new Winkel Media agreement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “It is very satisfying to bring free Wi-Fi to people in Latin American communities where consumer Internet access is very limited. At the same time, customers of participating convenience stores will receive money-saving coupons and special offers reflecting their brand and product inclinations. And those bodegas with new Golden Record installations will experience more repeat customers and higher sales.” Hutton added, “Our plans call for rolling out the Golden Record program to the remainder of our growing in-store advertising networks in Mexico and Latin America, and beyond.”

“The Golden Record deployment is just the beginning of a planned aggressive rollout of an enhanced digital communications program that provides a more personal experience and higher engagement between brands and consumers,” according to Rodrigo Velasco, Winkel Media CEO.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combined motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About Winkel Media (http://www.winkel-media.com/)

Winkel Media is an in-store media technology company that was founded in 2021 as a joint venture between ABInBev, Retailigent and VSBLTY, Inc. The Company has developed the first retail Digital Out of Home (DOOH) network in Latin America. With a plan for 50,000 stores over the next five years, installations are underway in small convenience stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic. The network will eventually be available in 33 countries. Winkel Media provides store and shopper data based on computer vision-generated analytics that are combined with critical operating data to enable store owners to better understand shoppers, improve store efficiency and security, as well as increase sales and provide a new revenue stream from brand advertising. Brands and manufacturers that advertise on the network will be able to take advantage of data analytics dashboards that integrate critical campaign data that measure ad effectiveness, including view times, store dwell time, and customer preferences.

