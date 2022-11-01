VSBLTY AWARDED U.S. PATENT FOR INNOVATIVE CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM THAT INCORPORATES BIOMETRIC & PROXIMITY CONTENT TRIGGERS

VSBLTY, INC
·3 min read

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent No. 11,481,809 for the firm’s software platform that allows for specific content to be triggered by biometric and proximity triggers while ensuring the greatest protection for identity and privacy since no data collected is able to be inferred to personally identifiable information. The patent is the first awarded to the company, initially for use on large form vending, with additional applications to follow.

Utilizing advanced facial detection and classification techniques, the system determines individual customer’s facial features to determine whether they will be targeted for specific product or brand messages based on age or gender. The software will trigger ads if the brand is targeting males or females or customers of a particular age group and will serve content automatically based on the customer's particular demographic profile. The software also has the capability to change content based on the customer’s proximity to the display. One set of content is designed to attract the customer’s attention from thirty feet away. The content then triggers again at ten feet from the display to further engage the customer, and finally, once more, at the point the customer interacts with the content by touch or by scanning a QR code.

In announcing the patent award, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “It is broadly recognized that brand marketing is enormously enhanced when there is greater granularity and knowledge of the audience. To have an interactive platform that delivers ad messages based upon reaching a particular target audience ensures that brands are developing more effective ad campaigns, especially at the point where a purchase decision can be made. This translates to the delivery of higher value advertising impressions. VSBLTY’s main objective is to help brands and retailers more effectively reach and interact with their customers, which is why this patent is a major advantage for VSBLTY.”

In addition, the software can be enhanced when being used for security purposes by adding a curated data based to monitor and track any potential security threats posed by shoppers known to be past offenders. This advanced AI application can identify both weapons and persons of interest such as known shoplifters.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for pioneering the implementation of the Store as a Medium program that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

 

