VSaaS Market: By Type ; By Product ; By Industry ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) relates to cloud-based video surveillance that is hosted. Usually, the service includes video recording, storage, remote viewing, warnings for management, and cybersecurity.

New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "VSaaS Market: By Type ; By Product ; By Industry ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191777/?utm_source=GNW
Video processing and management are carried out off-site using the cloud, although the VSaaS system can have a simple on-site interface that serves as a communication conduit to communicate with the cameras and the cloud. A video surveillance device can capture images and videos that can be compressed, saved, or sent over networks of communication.

Market Highlights
VSaaS Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 16.7% in 2030.
VSaaS Market to surpass USD 6.7 Billion by 2030 from USD 2.7 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 16.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The market is expected to be driven by a growing number of security issues at a global level, coupled with increased investment in sophisticated surveillance network growth. It is also expected that increased demand for traffic monitoring and intrusion detection will fuel market growth over the next six years. Technological development has led to improved surveillance cameras and related devices being developed. The VSaaS market is expected to be positively influenced by decreasing IT costs and centralized data management. The introduction of big data analytics tools is expected to provide companies operating in the industry with viable growth opportunities. Mobile video monitoring facilitates the display of data in real time, which provides the vSaaS industry with growth opportunities.

VSaaS Market: Segments
Hosted Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30
VSaaS Market is segmented by Type into Hosted, Managed, and Hybrid. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted for by Hosted VSaaS due to the demand for VSaaS is driven by a growing concern among users about improving security, a rising number of government measures to improve public security, and ongoing improvements in infrastructure, including transport hubs. Furthermore, the growth of the VSaaS market is also driven by the rising number of smart cities and the growing importance of VSaaS for retail, SMBs, and residential applications. Growing mobile penetration in developing countries, coupled with technological developments in telecom networks, such as LTE availability and the growing 5G trend, and high-speed Internet access, are helping the host VSaaS market to expand further as high Internet speed is one of the fundamental requirements of service providers and consumers.

Military & Defense segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30
VSaaS Market is segmented by Industry into Commercial, Infrastructure, Residential, Public Facilities, Military & Defense, and Industrial. Based on industry, the commercial segment holds the largest share in 2018 owing to The VSaaS market is driven by the growing adoption of VSaaS in retail chains, residential apartments, small businesses, healthcare organizations, banks, government buildings, urban surveillance, and production sites. In order to improve protection, mitigate fraud, and minimize inventory loss, demand for VSaaS in the commercial vertical is growing. In recent years, the adoption of VSaaS in financial institutions and banks to track customers and employee activities has been growing, owing to the benefits provided by VSaaS, such as lower initial investments, flexibility in adding devices, and remote access to surveillance data. The growing adoption of VSaaS in the hospitality industry to recognize possible threats is also driving the commercial vertical demand for VSaaS.

VSaaS Market: Market Dynamics
Drivers
Advancements in Video Analytics and AI Transforming
Within the VSaaS industry, there is a huge increase in demand for cloud-based services from different end-users. The growth can be attributed to various advantages of cloud-based systems, including among others, faster response times and remote monitoring. A development that is expected to continue throughout the forecast period is the adoption of cloud-based services. In the current video surveillance and VSaaS industry, stakeholders are optimistic that more research and technological developments would bring substantial changes to the VSaaS market.

Declining prices of cameras
In VSaaS, at a substantially low cost, video data is handled by service providers. On the cloud, the data is processed. Physical data storage devices and personnel are also not necessary, which decreases the expense of IT hiring by a considerable amount, including wages, benefits, and other related costs. All surveillance-related operations, including recording, monitoring, and maintenance, are handled by service providers, which helps to minimize the costs associated with the personnel needed to monitor the system. Since minimal hardware is used it allows businesses to maximize the cost-effectiveness of the solution, produce better performance, and obtain a better return on investment (RoI). End-users can save hundreds of dollars on equipment and invest the money in additional cameras or other areas of their business by eliminating the cost of buying servers, hard drives, and camera licenses. VSaaS thus lowers the cost of upfront capital.

Restraints
Privacy and hacking concerns regarding data usage
VSaaS provides information storage in the cloud. A multi-tenant network in which resources are shared is the cloud. It is also an external entity with the ability to access the data of a client. Users have been concerned about who is watching the video and how the video might be used or misused, as individuals expect their personal information to be used for legitimate and unique purposes only. Besides, cloud services are designed to allow users to back up their data in real-time that could be viewed, leaked, or stolen by unauthorized workers, or misused. This might limit the growth of the market for VSaaS.

VSaaS Market: Regions
VSaaS Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

VSaaS Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and is characterized by the presence of several industry participants. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to gain market share, mainly due to the increasing installation of surveillance equipment in China and India, as well as increased infrastructure expenditure in the region. In China and India, the rising population is also generating significant demand for smart video surveillance solutions. The presence of a large number of camera manufacturers and the low cost of video surveillance systems provide opportunities for the area to develop in the VSaaS market. Demand for VSaaS is also created by government initiatives to increase public safety and to increase the development of infrastructure in the region. There are also opportunities for the industry due to the rising penetration of emerging technology such as automated number plate recognition, facial recognition, people counting, retail management, remote asset management, and crowd management.

Competitive Landscape:
The VSaaS market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as ADT (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Axis Communications AB (Sweden) hold a substantial market share in the VSaaS market. Other players analyzed in this report are Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company (Canada), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US) among others.

Recently, various developments have been taking place in the market. In August 2020, Motorola Solutions announced the availability of the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, the H4 Thermal Elevated Temperature Detection (ETD) Solution. It can be used to detect elevated body temperature in a person and focus on the key elements of safety and security around COVID-19, including prevention, protection, and response.

VSaaS Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

VSaaS Market: Key Players
Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd.
Company Overview
Business Strategy
Key Product Offerings
Financial Performance
Key Performance Indicators
Risk Analysis
Recent Development
Regional Presence
SWOT Analysis
Genetec, Inc.,
D-Link Systems, Inc.,
GeoVision, Inc.,
Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.,
Pelco, Inc.,
Robert Bosch GmbH,
Axis Communications AB,
FLIR Systems, Inc.,
NETGEAR Inc.,
Homeboy, Inc., and
Canary Connect, Inc.
VSaaS Market report also contains analysis on:

VSaaS Market Segments:

By Type:
Hosted
Managed
Hybrid
By Industry:
Commercial
Retail Stores & Malls
Enterprises
Banking & Financial Buildings
Hospitality Centers
Warehouses
Infrastructure
Transportation & City Surveillance
Transportation
City Surveillance
Public Places
Utilities
Residential
Military & Defense
Public Facilities
Healthcare Buildings
Educational Buildings
Religious Places
Government Buildings
Industrial
VSaaS Market Dynamics
VSaaS Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191777/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Hoskins' double in 9th lifts Phillies over Marlins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention. Seranthony Dominguez (4-1)

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Stamkos carries Lightning past Rangers, back to Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning have a third consecutive championship firmly in their sights.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad