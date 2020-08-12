Vroom Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Vroom, Inc.

Vroom Delivers Ahead of Growth Plan

Ecommerce Unit Sales Up 74%

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”).

HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2020

  • 6,713 Ecommerce units sold, 1,110 TDA units sold, 3,259 Wholesale units sold
  • Revenue of $253.1 million
  • Gross profit of $7.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(39.0) million(a)
  • Loss from operations of $(41.4) million
  • Adjusted loss from operations of $(40.1) million(a)
  • Net loss of $(63.2) million
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $(40.7) million(a)
  • Net loss per share of $(2.00)
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted of $(0.34)(a)           

(a) See section entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” for adjustment details and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, commented: “I am pleased with our results for the second quarter, in which we performed substantially ahead of our growth plan, and I am encouraged by both the continued validation of the Vroom model and the performance of our employees in a tough environment. During the course of this single quarter, we managed through significant swings in demand and numerous operational challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the drop in demand and uncertainty around vehicle pricing early in the pandemic, we chose to de-risk the business by significantly reducing our inventory during the first half of the quarter. As demand increased and pricing became more stable through the second half of the quarter, we pivoted to start rebuilding inventory and continue to do so. These lower inventory levels prevented us from fulfilling all of the demand that materialized in the second half of the quarter. We believe we continue to be well positioned to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis and take advantage of shifting consumer buying and selling patterns in favor of ecommerce.” 

SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Ecommerce Results

                                               
    Three Months Ended June 30,             Six Months Ended June 30,            
    2019   2020     Change   % Change   2019   2020     Change   % Change  
    (in thousands, except unit data and average days to sale)             (in thousands, except unit data and average days to sale)            
Ecommerce units sold     3,856     6,713     2,857     74.1 %     7,043     14,643     7,600     107.9 %  
Ecommerce revenue:                                              
Vehicle revenue   $ 118,569   $ 170,460   $ 51,891     43.8 %   $ 207,199   $ 396,065   $ 188,866     91.2 %  
Product revenue     2,384     5,108     2,724     114.3 %     3,609     12,675     9,066     251.2 %  
Total ecommerce revenue   $ 120,953   $ 175,568   $ 54,615     45.2 %   $ 210,808   $ 408,740   $ 197,932     93.9 %  
Ecommerce gross profit:                                              
Vehicle gross profit   $ 4,911   $ 2,111   $ (2,800 )   (57.0 )%   $ 9,440   $ 8,811   $ (629 )   (6.7 )%  
Product gross profit     2,384     5,108     2,724     114.3 %     3,609     12,675     9,066     251.2 %  
Total ecommerce gross profit   $ 7,295   $ 7,219   $ (76 )   (1.0 )%   $ 13,049   $ 21,486   $ 8,437     64.7 %  
Average vehicle selling price per ecommerce unit   $ 30,749   $ 25,393   $ (5,356 )   (17.4 )%   $ 29,419   $ 27,048   $ (2,371 )   (8.1 )%  
Gross profit per ecommerce unit:                                              
Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit   $ 1,274   $ 314   $ (960 )   (75.4 )%   $ 1,340   $ 602   $ (738 )   (55.1 )%  
Product gross profit per ecommerce unit     618     761     143     23.1 %     512     866     354     69.1 %  
Total gross profit per ecommerce unit   $ 1,892   $ 1,075   $ (817 )   (43.2 )%   $ 1,852   $ 1,468   $ (384 )   (20.7 )%  
Ecommerce average days to sale     64     66     2     3.1 %     64     67     3     4.7 %  

Ecommerce Units

Ecommerce units sold increased 74.1% to 6,713. Average monthly unique visitors to our website increased 59.1% to 999,899.  

Ecommerce Revenue

Ecommerce revenue increased 45.2% to $175.6 million.

  • Ecommerce Vehicle revenue increased 43.8% to $170.5 million. The increase in ecommerce Vehicle revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold, partially offset by a decrease in the average selling price per unit, which decreased from $30,749 to $25,393.
  • Ecommerce Product revenue increased 114.3% to $5.1 million.  The increase in ecommerce Product revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold, and further increased by an improvement in ecommerce Product revenue per unit, which increased from $618 to $761 per unit.

Ecommerce Gross Profit

Ecommerce gross profit was flat year-over-year at $7.2 million.

  • Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit decreased 57.0% to $2.1 million. The decrease in ecommerce Vehicle gross profit was primarily attributable to a $960 decrease in ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit as a result of pricing actions taken in the beginning of the quarter in response to declines in demand related to COVID-19.
  • Ecommerce Product gross profit increased 114.3% to $5.1 million. The increase in ecommerce Product gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold, and further increased by an improvement in ecommerce Product gross profit per unit, which increased from $618 to $761 per unit.

Ecommerce Gross Profit per Unit

Ecommerce gross profit per unit decreased 43.2% to $1,075.

  • Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 75.4% to $314.
  • Ecommerce Product gross profit per unit increased 23.1% to $761.

Results by Segment

    For the Three Months Ended June 30,           For the Six Months Ended June 30,        
      2019     2020     Change   % Change     2019     2020     Change   % Change
    (in thousands)           (in thousands)        
Units:                                
Ecommerce     3,856     6,713       2,857     74.1 %     7,043     14,643       7,600     107.9 %
TDA     2,792     1,110       (1,682 )   (60.2 )%     6,162     4,145       (2,017 )   (32.7 )%
Wholesale     5,396     3,259       (2,137 )   (39.6 )%     10,626     7,944       (2,682 )   (25.2 )%
Total units     12,044     11,082       (962 )   (8.0 )%     23,831     26,732       2,901     12.2 %
                                 
Revenue:                                
Ecommerce   $ 120,953   $ 175,568     $ 54,615     45.2 %   $ 210,808   $ 408,740     $ 197,932     93.9 %
TDA     85,413     26,604       (58,809 )   (68.9 )%     178,497     113,628       (64,869 )   (36.3 )%
Wholesale     54,531     50,921       (3,610 )   (6.6 )%     106,651     106,497       (154 )   (0.1 )%
Total revenue   $ 260,897   $ 253,093     $ (7,804 )   (3.0 )%   $ 495,956   $ 628,865     $ 132,909     26.8 %
Gross profit:                                
Ecommerce   $ 7,295   $ 7,219     $ (76 )   (1.0 )%   $ 13,049   $ 21,486     $ 8,437     64.7 %
TDA     6,101     931       (5,170 )   (84.7 )%     12,179     6,346       (5,833 )   (47.9 )%
Wholesale     449     (543 )     (992 )   (220.9 )%     629     (1,838 )     (2,467 )   (392.2 )%
Total gross profit   $ 13,845   $ 7,607     $ (6,238 )   (45.1 )%   $ 25,857   $ 25,994     $ 137     0.5 %
Gross profit per unit:                                
Ecommerce   $ 1,892   $ 1,075     $ (817 )   (43.2 )%   $ 1,852 $   1,468   $   (384 )   (20.7 )%
TDA   $ 2,088   $ 778     $ (1,310 )   (62.7 )%   $ 1,907 $   1,477   $   (430 )   (22.5 )%
Wholesale   $ 83   $ (167 )   $ (250 )   (301.2 )%   $ 59 $   (231 ) $   (290 )   (491.5 )%
Total gross profit per unit   $ 1,150   $ 686     $ (464 )   (40.3 )%   $ 1,085 $   972   $   (113 )   (10.4 )%
                                 

Total Units

Total units sold decreased 8.0% to 11,082.

  • Ecommerce units sold increased 74.1% to 6,713.
  • TDA units sold decreased 60.2% to 1,110 due to government mandated “stay at home” orders and other disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Houston area.
  • Wholesale units sold decreased 39.6% to 3,259 primarily due to a reduction of wholesale grade units purchased from consumers during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total Revenue

Total revenue decreased 3.0% to $253.1 million.

  • Ecommerce revenue increased 45.2% to $175.6 million as discussed above.
  • TDA revenue decreased 68.9% to $26.6 million. TDA revenue decreased primarily due to the decrease in TDA units sold and a lower average selling price per unit, which decreased from $29,310 to $23,114.
  • Wholesale revenue decreased 6.6% to $50.9 million. The decrease in wholesale revenue was primarily attributable to the decrease in wholesale units sold, partially offset by a higher average selling price per wholesale unit, which increased from $10,106 to $15,625, primarily driven by the sale of un-reconditioned retail vehicles through wholesale auctions in the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total Gross Profit

Total gross profit decreased 45.1% to $7.6 million.

  • Ecommerce gross profit was flat year-over-year at $7.2 million, as discussed above.
  • TDA gross profit decreased 84.7% to $0.9 million. TDA gross profit decreased in part due to a decrease in TDA gross profit per unit of $1,310, primarily as a result of pricing actions taken in the beginning of the quarter in response to declines in demand related to COVID-19 and due to the decrease in TDA units sold.
  • Wholesale gross profit decreased 220.9% to a loss of $0.5 million. Wholesale gross profit decreased primarily due to a decrease in wholesale gross profit per unit of $250 and the decrease in wholesale units sold.

Total Gross Profit per Unit

Total gross profit per unit decreased 40.3% to $686.

  • Ecommerce gross profit per unit decreased 43.2% to $1,075.
  • TDA gross profit per unit decreased 62.7% to $778.
  • Wholesale gross profit per unit decreased 301.2% to a loss of $167.  

SG&A

      Three Months Ended June 30,           Six Months Ended June 30,        
      2019     2020   Change   % Change   2019     2020   Change   % Change
      (in thousands)           (in thousands)        
Compensation & benefits   $ 17,476   $ 20,618   $ 3,142     18.0 %   $ 32,968   $ 40,940   $ 7,972     24.2 %
Marketing expense     12,736     11,573     (1,163 )   (9.1 )%     19,836     29,488     9,652     48.7 %
Outbound logistics     2,650     5,470     2,820     106.4 %     4,944     11,261     6,317     127.8 %
Occupancy and related costs     2,985     2,267     (718 )   (24.1 )%     5,271     4,964     (307 )   (5.8 )%
Professional fees     3,227     1,465     (1,762 )   (54.6 )%     5,880     3,924     (1,956 )   (33.3 )%
Other     4,618     6,518     1,900     41.1 %     11,376     15,714     4,338     38.1 %
Total selling, general & administrative expenses   $ 43,692   $ 47,911   $ 4,219     9.7 %   $ 80,275   $ 106,291   $ 26,016     32.4 %
                                       

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 9.7% to $47.9 million. The increase was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in compensation and benefits and a $2.8 million increase in outbound logistics costs. These increases were offset by a $1.8 million decrease in professional fees and a $1.2 million decrease in marketing expense.

Loss from Operations and Net Loss

Loss from operations increased 32.0% to $41.4 million and includes $4.1 million of stock-based compensation expense, of which $1.3 million is one-time expense accelerated by our IPO.

Net loss increased 89.6% to $63.2 million, and includes $1.3 million of a one-time, IPO-related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and a $21.3 million one-time, IPO-related non-cash revaluation of a preferred stock warrant.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted loss from operations, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share and Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense and we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the one-time, IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and the one-time, IPO related non-cash revaluation of a preferred stock warrant. We calculate Adjusted loss from operations as operating loss adjusted to exclude the one-time, IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and we calculate Non-GAAP net loss as net loss adjusted to exclude the one-time, IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and the one-time, IPO related non-cash revaluation of a preferred stock warrant. The following table presents a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, for each of the periods presented.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2019       2020       2019       2020  
    (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Net loss   $ (33,340 )   $ (63,228 )   $ (60,479 )   $ (104,287 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:                
Interest expense     3,388       1,297       6,106       4,123  
Interest income     (1,415 )     (715 )     (3,264 )     (2,671 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (29 )     52       74       105  
Depreciation and amortization expense     1,557       1,089       3,146       2,059  
EBITDA   $ (29,839 )   $ (61,505 )   $ (54,417 )   $ (100,671 )
One-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation           1,262             1,262  
One-time IPO related non-cash revaluation of preferred stock warrant           21,260             20,470  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (29,839 )   $ (38,983 )   $ (54,417 )   $ (78,939 )
                 

Adjusted loss from operations

                 
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2019       2020       2019       2020  
    (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Loss from operations   $ (31,348 )   $ (41,387 )   $ (57,452 )   $ (82,346 )
Add: One-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock based compensation           1,262             1,262  
Adjusted loss from operations   $ (31,348 )   $ (40,125 )   $ (57,452 )   $ (81,084 )
                 

Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share and Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted

                 
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2019       2020       2019       2020  
    (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net loss   $ (33,340 )   $ (63,228 )   $ (60,479 )   $ (104,287 )
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock     (25,879 )           (43,843 )      
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (59,219 )   $ (63,228 )   $ (104,322 )   $ (104,287 )
Add: One-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock based compensation           1,262             1,262  
Add: One-time IPO related non-cash revaluation of preferred stock warrant           21,260             20,470  
Non-GAAP net loss   $ (59,219 )   $ (40,706 )   $ (104,322 )   $ (82,555 )
                 
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted     8,580,150       31,599,497       8,579,539       20,035,476  
                 
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (6.90 )   $ (2.00 )   $ (12.16 )   $ (5.21 )
Impact of one-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock based compensation     -       0.04       -       0.07  
Impact of one-time IPO related non-cash revaluation of preferred stock warrant     -       0.67       -       1.02  
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (6.90 )   $ (1.29 )   $ (12.16 )   $ (4.12 )
Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted(a)   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.51 )   $ (0.70 )
                 

(a)Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, has been computed to give effect to, as of the beginning of each period presented (i) the shares of common stock issued in connection with our IPO and (ii) the automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock that occurred upon the consummation of our IPO. The computation of Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, is as follows:

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2019       2020       2019       2020  
    (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Non-GAAP net loss   $ (59,219 )   $ (40,706 )   $ (104,322 )   $ (82,555 )
Add: Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock     25,879             43,843        
Non-GAAP net loss, as adjusted   $ (33,340 )   $ (40,706 )   $ (60,479 )   $ (82,555 )
                 
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted     8,580,150       31,599,497       8,579,539       20,035,476  
Add: unweighted adjustment for common stock issued in connection with IPO     24,437,500       24,437,500       24,437,500       24,437,500  
Add: unweighted adjustment for conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with IPO     85,533,394       85,533,394       85,533,394       85,533,394  
Less: Adjustment for the impact of the above items already included in weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the periods presented           (22,960,956 )           (11,480,478 )
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted     118,551,044       118,609,435       118,550,433       118,525,892  
                 
Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.51 )   $ (0.70 )
                 

Financial Outlook

We expect another quarter of significant year-over-year growth in ecommerce unit sales and revenue for Q3 2020 and improvement in total ecommerce gross profit per unit. For Q3 2020, we expect the following results and comparisons on a year-over-year basis:

  • Ecommerce unit sales of 8,500-8,800, average total revenue per unit of $23,500 and average gross profit per unit of $1,600-$1,700.
  • TDA unit sales of 1,400-1,600, average total revenue per unit of $23,500 and average gross profit per unit of $1,000-$1,100.
  • Wholesale unit sales of 3,500-4,500, average revenue per unit of $10,000 and average gross profit per unit of $100-$200.
  • Total revenue of $268 million -$290 million.
  • Total gross profit of $16 million-$18 million.
  • Net loss per share of $(0.42)-$(0.37).

Prior to our IPO, our shares outstanding primarily consisted of shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock, which automatically converted to shares of common stock upon the consummation of our IPO. In addition, all warrants outstanding were exercised upon the IPO or shortly thereafter, and certain stock-based compensation shares were issued or vested upon the IPO. We expect the following number of GAAP weighted average shares outstanding for the remainder of 2020:

  Quarter  YTD
Q3 2020 119,342,000 53,138,000
Q4 2020  119,441,000  69,713,000

These estimates exclude any shares potentially issuable under stock-based compensation plans.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations as of August 12, 2020 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-833-519-1297 (or 914-800-3868 for international access) and entering the conference ID 8738028. A live audio webcast will also be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion. 

About Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery. For more information visit www.vroom.com.

Investor Relations:
Vroom
Allen Miller
investors@vroom.com

Media Contact:
Moxie Communications Group
Alyssa Galella
vroom@moxiegrouppr.com
(562) 294-6261

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations for future results of operations. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 which is available on our Investor Relations website at  ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.


VROOM, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

    As of December 31,   As of June 30,
      2019       2020  
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 217,734     $ 651,035  
Restricted cash     1,853       21,853  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $789 and $1,135, respectively     30,848       15,287  
Inventory     205,746       141,063  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     9,149       17,808  
Total current assets     465,330       847,046  
Property and equipment, net     7,828       9,783  
Intangible assets, net     572       297  
Goodwill     78,172       78,172  
Operating lease right-of-use assets           15,437  
Other assets     11,485       12,472  
Total assets   $ 563,387     $ 963,207  
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 18,987     $ 20,133  
Accrued expenses     38,491       40,898  
Vehicle floorplan     173,461       109,783  
Deferred revenue     17,323       15,488  
Operating lease liabilities, current           4,640  
Other current liabilities     11,572       13,115  
Total current liabilities     259,834       204,057  
Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion           11,750  
Other long-term liabilities     3,073       1,965  
Total liabilities     262,907       217,772  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)        
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 86,123,364 and 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively; 83,568,628 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively     874,332        
Stockholders’ (deficit) equity:        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 113,443,854 and 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively; 8,650,922 and 119,336,588 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively     8       119  
Additional paid-in-capital           1,424,675  
Accumulated deficit     (573,860 )     (679,359 )
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity     (573,852 )     745,435  
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ (deficit) equity   $ 563,387     $ 963,207  



VROOM, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2019       2020       2019       2020  
Revenue:              
Retail vehicle, net $ 200,402     $ 196,150     $ 379,152     $ 504,862  
Wholesale vehicle   54,531       50,921       106,651       106,497  
Product, net   5,491       5,736       9,236       16,780  
Other   473       286       917       726  
Total revenue   260,897       253,093       495,956       628,865  
Cost of sales   247,052       245,486       470,099       602,871  
Total gross profit   13,845       7,607       25,857       25,994  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   43,692       47,911       80,275       106,291  
Depreciation and amortization   1,501       1,083       3,034       2,049  
Loss from operations   (31,348 )     (41,387 )     (57,452 )     (82,346 )
Interest expense   3,388       1,297       6,106       4,123  
Interest income   (1,415 )     (715 )     (3,264 )     (2,671 )
Revaluation of preferred stock warrant   60       21,260       142       20,470  
Other income, net   (12 )     (53 )     (31 )     (86 )
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes   (33,369 )     (63,176 )     (60,405 )     (104,182 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   (29 )     52       74       105  
Net loss $ (33,340 )   $ (63,228 )   $ (60,479 )   $ (104,287 )
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock   (25,879 )           (43,843 )      
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (59,219 )   $ (63,228 )   $ (104,322 )   $ (104,287 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (6.90 )   $ (2.00 )   $ (12.16 )   $ (5.21 )
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted   8,580,150       31,599,497       8,579,539       20,035,476  
               

VROOM, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2019       2020  
Operating activities        
Net loss   $ (60,479 )   $ (104,287 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     3,146       2,059  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     179       375  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,536       4,700  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     764        
Provision for inventory obsolescence     1,889       (1,564 )
Revaluation of preferred stock warrant     142       20,470  
Other           632  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable     (14,544 )     14,863  
Inventory     (76,209 )     66,247  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (1,814 )     (7,909 )
Other assets     (1,488 )     (1,285 )
Accounts payable     6,501       919  
Accrued expenses     7,224       4,714  
Deferred revenue     2,664       (1,835 )
Other liabilities     2,592       1,905  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (127,897 )     4  
Investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment     (794 )     (3,128 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (794 )     (3,128 )
Financing activities        
Repayments of long-term debt     (3,340 )      
Proceeds from vehicle floorplan     420,518       465,663  
Repayments of vehicle floorplan     (349,545 )     (529,341 )
Payment of vehicle floorplan upfront commitment fees           (1,125 )
Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net           21,694  
Repurchase of common stock     (542 )     (1,818 )
Common stock shares withheld to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations           (878 )
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with IPO, net of underwriting discount           504,023  
Payments of costs related to IPO           (1,740 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     347       13  
Other financing activities     268       (66 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     67,706       456,425  
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (60,985 )     453,301  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period     163,509       219,587  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period   $ 102,524     $ 672,888  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Cash paid for interest   $ 5,176     $ 2,743  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 209     $  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock   $ 43,843     $  
Costs related to IPO included in accrued expenses and accounts payable   $     $ 5,051  
Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant to common stock warrant   $     $ 21,873  
Issuance of common stock as upfront payment to nonemployee   $     $ 2,127  
Accrued property and equipment expenditures   $ 101     $ 611  
         