Vroom Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Vroom Delivers Ahead of Growth Plan



Ecommerce Unit Sales Up 74%

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”).

HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2020

6,713 Ecommerce units sold, 1,110 TDA units sold, 3,259 Wholesale units sold

Revenue of $253.1 million

Gross profit of $7.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(39.0) million (a)

Loss from operations of $(41.4) million

Adjusted loss from operations of $(40.1) million (a)

Net loss of $(63.2) million

Non-GAAP net loss of $(40.7) million (a)

Net loss per share of $(2.00)

Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted of $(0.34)(a)

(a) See section entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” for adjustment details and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, commented: “I am pleased with our results for the second quarter, in which we performed substantially ahead of our growth plan, and I am encouraged by both the continued validation of the Vroom model and the performance of our employees in a tough environment. During the course of this single quarter, we managed through significant swings in demand and numerous operational challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the drop in demand and uncertainty around vehicle pricing early in the pandemic, we chose to de-risk the business by significantly reducing our inventory during the first half of the quarter. As demand increased and pricing became more stable through the second half of the quarter, we pivoted to start rebuilding inventory and continue to do so. These lower inventory levels prevented us from fulfilling all of the demand that materialized in the second half of the quarter. We believe we continue to be well positioned to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis and take advantage of shifting consumer buying and selling patterns in favor of ecommerce.”

SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Ecommerce Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 Change % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit data and average days to sale) (in thousands, except unit data and average days to sale) Ecommerce units sold 3,856 6,713 2,857 74.1 % 7,043 14,643 7,600 107.9 % Ecommerce revenue: Vehicle revenue $ 118,569 $ 170,460 $ 51,891 43.8 % $ 207,199 $ 396,065 $ 188,866 91.2 % Product revenue 2,384 5,108 2,724 114.3 % 3,609 12,675 9,066 251.2 % Total ecommerce revenue $ 120,953 $ 175,568 $ 54,615 45.2 % $ 210,808 $ 408,740 $ 197,932 93.9 % Ecommerce gross profit: Vehicle gross profit $ 4,911 $ 2,111 $ (2,800 ) (57.0 )% $ 9,440 $ 8,811 $ (629 ) (6.7 )% Product gross profit 2,384 5,108 2,724 114.3 % 3,609 12,675 9,066 251.2 % Total ecommerce gross profit $ 7,295 $ 7,219 $ (76 ) (1.0 )% $ 13,049 $ 21,486 $ 8,437 64.7 % Average vehicle selling price per ecommerce unit $ 30,749 $ 25,393 $ (5,356 ) (17.4 )% $ 29,419 $ 27,048 $ (2,371 ) (8.1 )% Gross profit per ecommerce unit: Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 1,274 $ 314 $ (960 ) (75.4 )% $ 1,340 $ 602 $ (738 ) (55.1 )% Product gross profit per ecommerce unit 618 761 143 23.1 % 512 866 354 69.1 % Total gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 1,892 $ 1,075 $ (817 ) (43.2 )% $ 1,852 $ 1,468 $ (384 ) (20.7 )% Ecommerce average days to sale 64 66 2 3.1 % 64 67 3 4.7 %

Ecommerce Units

Ecommerce units sold increased 74.1% to 6,713. Average monthly unique visitors to our website increased 59.1% to 999,899.

Ecommerce Revenue

Ecommerce revenue increased 45.2% to $175.6 million.

Ecommerce Vehicle revenue increased 43.8% to $170.5 million. The increase in ecommerce Vehicle revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold, partially offset by a decrease in the average selling price per unit, which decreased from $30,749 to $25,393.

Ecommerce Product revenue increased 114.3% to $5.1 million. The increase in ecommerce Product revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold, and further increased by an improvement in ecommerce Product revenue per unit, which increased from $618 to $761 per unit.

Ecommerce Gross Profit

Ecommerce gross profit was flat year-over-year at $7.2 million.

Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit decreased 57.0% to $2.1 million. The decrease in ecommerce Vehicle gross profit was primarily attributable to a $960 decrease in ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit as a result of pricing actions taken in the beginning of the quarter in response to declines in demand related to COVID-19.

Ecommerce Product gross profit increased 114.3% to $5.1 million. The increase in ecommerce Product gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold, and further increased by an improvement in ecommerce Product gross profit per unit, which increased from $618 to $761 per unit.

Ecommerce Gross Profit per Unit

Ecommerce gross profit per unit decreased 43.2% to $1,075.

Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 75.4% to $314.

Ecommerce Product gross profit per unit increased 23.1% to $761.

Results by Segment

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 Change % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Units: Ecommerce 3,856 6,713 2,857 74.1 % 7,043 14,643 7,600 107.9 % TDA 2,792 1,110 (1,682 ) (60.2 )% 6,162 4,145 (2,017 ) (32.7 )% Wholesale 5,396 3,259 (2,137 ) (39.6 )% 10,626 7,944 (2,682 ) (25.2 )% Total units 12,044 11,082 (962 ) (8.0 )% 23,831 26,732 2,901 12.2 % Revenue: Ecommerce $ 120,953 $ 175,568 $ 54,615 45.2 % $ 210,808 $ 408,740 $ 197,932 93.9 % TDA 85,413 26,604 (58,809 ) (68.9 )% 178,497 113,628 (64,869 ) (36.3 )% Wholesale 54,531 50,921 (3,610 ) (6.6 )% 106,651 106,497 (154 ) (0.1 )% Total revenue $ 260,897 $ 253,093 $ (7,804 ) (3.0 )% $ 495,956 $ 628,865 $ 132,909 26.8 % Gross profit: Ecommerce $ 7,295 $ 7,219 $ (76 ) (1.0 )% $ 13,049 $ 21,486 $ 8,437 64.7 % TDA 6,101 931 (5,170 ) (84.7 )% 12,179 6,346 (5,833 ) (47.9 )% Wholesale 449 (543 ) (992 ) (220.9 )% 629 (1,838 ) (2,467 ) (392.2 )% Total gross profit $ 13,845 $ 7,607 $ (6,238 ) (45.1 )% $ 25,857 $ 25,994 $ 137 0.5 % Gross profit per unit: Ecommerce $ 1,892 $ 1,075 $ (817 ) (43.2 )% $ 1,852 $ 1,468 $ (384 ) (20.7 )% TDA $ 2,088 $ 778 $ (1,310 ) (62.7 )% $ 1,907 $ 1,477 $ (430 ) (22.5 )% Wholesale $ 83 $ (167 ) $ (250 ) (301.2 )% $ 59 $ (231 ) $ (290 ) (491.5 )% Total gross profit per unit $ 1,150 $ 686 $ (464 ) (40.3 )% $ 1,085 $ 972 $ (113 ) (10.4 )%

Total Units

Total units sold decreased 8.0% to 11,082.

Ecommerce units sold increased 74.1% to 6,713.

TDA units sold decreased 60.2% to 1,110 due to government mandated “stay at home” orders and other disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Houston area.

Wholesale units sold decreased 39.6% to 3,259 primarily due to a reduction of wholesale grade units purchased from consumers during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total Revenue

Total revenue decreased 3.0% to $253.1 million.

Ecommerce revenue increased 45.2% to $175.6 million as discussed above.

TDA revenue decreased 68.9% to $26.6 million. TDA revenue decreased primarily due to the decrease in TDA units sold and a lower average selling price per unit, which decreased from $29,310 to $23,114.

Wholesale revenue decreased 6.6% to $50.9 million. The decrease in wholesale revenue was primarily attributable to the decrease in wholesale units sold, partially offset by a higher average selling price per wholesale unit, which increased from $10,106 to $15,625, primarily driven by the sale of un-reconditioned retail vehicles through wholesale auctions in the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total Gross Profit

Total gross profit decreased 45.1% to $7.6 million.

Ecommerce gross profit was flat year-over-year at $7.2 million, as discussed above.

TDA gross profit decreased 84.7% to $0.9 million. TDA gross profit decreased in part due to a decrease in TDA gross profit per unit of $1,310, primarily as a result of pricing actions taken in the beginning of the quarter in response to declines in demand related to COVID-19 and due to the decrease in TDA units sold.

Wholesale gross profit decreased 220.9% to a loss of $0.5 million. Wholesale gross profit decreased primarily due to a decrease in wholesale gross profit per unit of $250 and the decrease in wholesale units sold.

Total Gross Profit per Unit

Total gross profit per unit decreased 40.3% to $686.

Ecommerce gross profit per unit decreased 43.2% to $1,075.

TDA gross profit per unit decreased 62.7% to $778.

Wholesale gross profit per unit decreased 301.2% to a loss of $167.

SG&A

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 Change % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Compensation & benefits $ 17,476 $ 20,618 $ 3,142 18.0 % $ 32,968 $ 40,940 $ 7,972 24.2 % Marketing expense 12,736 11,573 (1,163 ) (9.1 )% 19,836 29,488 9,652 48.7 % Outbound logistics 2,650 5,470 2,820 106.4 % 4,944 11,261 6,317 127.8 % Occupancy and related costs 2,985 2,267 (718 ) (24.1 )% 5,271 4,964 (307 ) (5.8 )% Professional fees 3,227 1,465 (1,762 ) (54.6 )% 5,880 3,924 (1,956 ) (33.3 )% Other 4,618 6,518 1,900 41.1 % 11,376 15,714 4,338 38.1 % Total selling, general & administrative expenses $ 43,692 $ 47,911 $ 4,219 9.7 % $ 80,275 $ 106,291 $ 26,016 32.4 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 9.7% to $47.9 million. The increase was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in compensation and benefits and a $2.8 million increase in outbound logistics costs. These increases were offset by a $1.8 million decrease in professional fees and a $1.2 million decrease in marketing expense.

Loss from Operations and Net Loss

Loss from operations increased 32.0% to $41.4 million and includes $4.1 million of stock-based compensation expense, of which $1.3 million is one-time expense accelerated by our IPO.

Net loss increased 89.6% to $63.2 million, and includes $1.3 million of a one-time, IPO-related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and a $21.3 million one-time, IPO-related non-cash revaluation of a preferred stock warrant.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted loss from operations, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share and Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

