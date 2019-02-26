De Vries sweeps first day of F2 testing

Valentin Khorounzhiy
motorsport.com

The Dutchman, who will be tackling his third season in the Formula 1 support category, set the best lap of the day's six hours of track time in the closing minutes of the afternoon session.

His 1m25.358s effort – an almost half-second improvement on the lap that secured him the top spot in the morning – left de Vries 0.369s clear of Williams F1 reserve driver Nicholas Latifi, who is continuing in F2 with DAMS.

European F3 champion Mick Schumacher was the top rookie on the day, as the Ferrari-backed Prema driver finished within half a tenth behind Latifi.

McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara had been a close second to de Vries in the morning session, despite spinning to cause a red flag.

The Brazilian didn't improve in the afternoon, but his prior laptime was good enough to put a second DAMS car in the top four in the day's overall classification.

Virtuosi driver Luca Ghiotto, fourth in both sessions, propped up the top five in the combined rankings as the final driver to lap below 1m26s.

Louis Deletraz was sixth-fastest overall for Carlin, heading a pair of rookies in GP3 runner-up Nikita Mazepin (ART) and F3-graduating Renault junior Guan Yu Zhou (Virtuosi).

Dorian Boccolacci, taking the Campos seat that's yet to be filled for the season alongside the already-confirmed Jack Aitken, was slowest in the afternoon, but his morning laptime was good enough for ninth on the day.

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott made up Wednesday's top 10 for the Sauber-affiliated Charouz squad.

MP Motorsport, the sole team yet to officially fill either of its seats for 2019, fielded IndyCar refugee Jordan King and rookie Richard Verschoor in the test.

Verschoor was the faster of the two by a couple of tenths in both sessions, as King suffered an afternoon on-track stoppage to bring out the red flag.

Tatiana Calderon, who tested for Sauber in F1 last year and confirmed her F2 entry with BWT Arden last week, propped up the timesheets, and was left adrift of the pack due to her morning laptimes being erased for running an underweight car.

Session results

Pos.

Driver

Team

AM

PM

1

Nyck de Vries

ART Grand Prix

1:25.819

1:25.358

2

Nicholas Latifi

DAMS

1:25.964

1:25.727

3

Mick Schumacher

Prema Racing

1:26.326

1:25.783

4

Sergio Sette Camara

DAMS

1:25.874

1:26.579

5

Luca Ghiotto

UNI-Virtuosi

1:26.082

1:25.887

6

Louis Deletraz

Carlin

1:26.217

1:26.512

7

Nikita Mazepin

ART Grand Prix

1:26.910

1:26.230

8

Guan Yu Zhou

UNI-Virtuosi

1:26.349

1:26.593

9

Dorian Boccolacci

Campos Racing

1:26.430

1:28.903

10

Callum Ilott

Sauber/Charouz

1:26.508

1:26.573

11

Giuliano Alesi

Trident

1:26.744

1:26.577

12

Sean Gelael

Prema Racing

1:26.614

1:26.733

13

Nobuharu Matsushita

Carlin

1:27.167

1:26.625

14

Richard Verschoor

MP Motorsport

1:26.657

1:27.102

15

Juan Manuel Correa

Sauber/Charouz

1:26.742

1:26.882

16

Jordan King

MP Motorsport

1:26.869

1:27.317

17

Anthoine Hubert

BWT Arden

1:26.908

1:27.551

18

Jack Aitken

Campos Racing

1:27.027

1:27.227

19

Ralph Boschung

Trident

1:27.682

1:27.076

20

Tatiana Calderon

BWT Arden

 

1:28.515

Nobuharu Matsushita, Carlin

Jack Aitken, Campos Racing

Juan Manuel Correa, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz

Jordan King, MP Motorsport

Tatiana Calderon, Arden

Ralph Boschung, Trident

Mick Schumacher, Prema Racing

Nikita Mazepin (RUS, ART Grand Prix)

Nicholas Latifi, DAMS

Louis Deletraz, Carlin

Luca Ghiotto, UNI-Virtuosi

Sean Gelael, Prema Racing

Richard Verschoor, MP Motorsport

Giuliano Alesi, Trident

Sean Gelael, Prema Racing

Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz

Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz

Anthoine Hubert, Arden

Sergio Sette Camara, DAMS

