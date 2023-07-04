Are VR headsets really safe for 10-year-olds?

A child using the first-generation PSVR headset (Jessica Lewis Creative / Pexels)

Last month, Meta made a big announcement regarding its virtual-reality headsets. The company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp revealed it would soon reduce the minimum age requirements for its Meta Quest headsets from 13 to 10.

The change will come with a whole host of parental controls when it arrives later this year, but it still feels at odds with the company’s originally more cautious approach.

Indeed, at the time of writing, Meta’s own Oculus site still insists that children shouldn’t use the company’s headsets.

“Meta VR systems are not toys and must not be used by children under 13,” the site reads . “Younger children have greater risks of injury and adverse effects than older users.”

While Sony sets the minimum age for its PSVR 2 system at 12, 13 is the standard for most manufacturers, including Samsung and Pico .

So just what is the truth? The Standard reached out to two academics studying the medium from different angles to get their take on children and virtual reality.

Into the unknown

The Meta Quest 2 headset (Remy Gieling / Unsplash)

“Maybe it’s a bit irresponsible because there are many things that we don’t know about this,” says Professor Rigmor Baraas, from the University of South-Eastern Norway.

“Most researchers will not have used VR headsets on children younger than 13 for experiments, because it would have been considered unethical when there’s been an age limit before.

“It’s possible that using VR won’t affect development. But we don’t know, and do we really want to allow this uncontrolled experiment on our children to test it?”

Dr Faisal Mushtaq, associate professor of psychology at the University of Leeds, agrees that the problem isn’t that VR is definitely bad for children, but that we don’t know either way.

“It’s that old adage: absence of evidence is not evidence of absence,” he says. “What you need, in the absence of randomised control trials, is large-scale longitudinal studies, and we just don’t have those right now.”

No-one knows whether using VR will affect myopia development in children

Professor Rigmor Baraas, from the University of South-Eastern Norway

While Dr Mushtaq believes it’s “probably okay”, he cautions that the supplementary scientific evidence supplied by Meta to support the move isn’t a “home run that clears it”.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of every single one of those studies, but I do know quite a few of those, and I did have a quick look through all of those that seem to be relevant,” he explains. “There isn’t anything in there that can give you that level of confidence to make a change like this.

“As a scientist, you have to go with where the evidence is, and we just don’t have that here.”

In 2017, Dr Mushtaq led a pilot study that achieved some media attention after it showed children developing temporary vision and balance problems after a 20-minute VR session.

“It’s clear that if you have a well-controlled, well-designed experience in virtual reality, and it’s for a short period of time and you’re monitoring what they’re doing, it would be too much to suggest that’s going to have a big impact on someone’s long-term development,” he says.

“What we don’t know, however, is the long-term impact of regular engagement with virtual-reality environments and experiences on development.”

Eye development and VR

VR headset lens (James Yarema / Unsplash)

It’s this licence for regular long-term usage which may cause difficulties, as the age that the eyes stop developing varies enormously.

“Even in people who have no refractive error, we see that their eyes are still growing at the end of adolescence,” says Prof Baraas, “18, 19, or 20 years old.”

The age group Meta is introducing to VR is at a key part of eye development. “In data we have collected for children growing up in Norway, we see that a lot of things happen between 10 and 13,” she says.

To simulate three dimensions, VR has to trick the human visual system’s accommodation and vergence.

Accommodation is the adjustment of the lens inside the eye which brings near objects into focus, while vergence is the eye’s ability to rotate, which ensures that an image falls on the central part of the retina in both eyes.

“When you put children or allow them to spend two hours a day in VR, which will break the neurological link between vergence and accommodation — we don’t know what will happen in the long run,” explains Prof Baraas.

But some adults are impacted immediately afterwards. “After the experiment, they are not able to couple accommodation and vergence again directly,” she explains. “Other people do it automatically, there’s no issue. What role that plays when you start doing that disconnection every day… I don’t know, we don’t know.”

There’s also the question of myopia — or shortsightedness. “We know that close work with regular screens can contribute to myopia — shortsightedness — and these screens are closer than anything you’ve ever used before,” says Dr Mushtaq.

But again, like so much of this, it’s unknown. “No-one knows whether using VR will affect myopia development in children, but we’re already trying to get children to be more outdoors, because experiencing daylight seems to be really, really important for normal development,” says Prof Baraas.

Beyond the eyes, Dr Mushtaq flags psychological concerns too, with VR “blurring that line between fantasy and reality” if children are wearing headsets all the time.

“It’s a real Pandora’s Box, when you start to go down that route,” he says.

Could Meta and others make a virtual-reality headset that sidesteps the possible concerns? Probably not.

“I think that this is the really difficult part, because the way we simulate 3D is really old — based on Wheatstone’s stereoscope from 1838,” says Prof Baraas. Something that does not break the link between accommodation and convergence would be great, but could likely only be done outside a headset via holography.

That doesn’t mean headset makers can’t improve things, however. Smaller, lighter headsets would certainly be better suited to child-sized heads.

“My head is small, and I have a small inter-pupillary distance, and there’s currently only one headset that’s comfortable for me to wear,” she adds.

Children and VR: Safety advice for parents

Child using PSVR (Jessica Lewis / Unsplash)

If parents are determined to accept Meta’s guidelines and allow their children to use VR headsets, what steps should they take?

For Prof Baraas, it’s important to get the child’s eyes tested first. “One bit of advice that Meta should have added is, before you get your child a VR headset, go and get a proper eye exam,” she says. This should include the use of cycloplegic drops to find the correct refractive error.

Dr Mushtaq also recommends taking advantage of another built-in function: the ability to cast content onto your TV “so you can see what they’re seeing”.

Finally, the amount of time spent in VR is another big thing. While Meta advocates a two-hour daily limit (and will provide parental controls to manage this), for Prof Baraas, this is too long.

“My advice would be, maybe, to limit it to two hours a week,” she says.

Dr Mushtaq agrees. “I would keep it quite short: 15 minutes or so with regular breaks. And as soon as there’s any kind of eyestrain or fatigue, you stop the experience.”

For both, it’s all about engaging with this game-changing technology safely.

“This technology — the way you can use it, the way you can learn things — you know, it’s amazing,” says Prof Baraas. “So, of course, we would want everyone to be able to use it and in a safe way.”