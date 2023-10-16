VR encourages people to intervene over harassment

The film was shown on headsets at Birmingham New Street

A virtual reality (VR) film is being shown to commuters in a bid to encourage people to intervene to combat sexual harassment on the railways.

The immersive film was shown to passengers at Birmingham New Street to help people recognise when it is taking place.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips said teaching people how to help is important.

It part of a series of nationwide events to provide advice and tips.

The short VR film shows how small actions, such as asking the victim if they want to swap seats or distracting the perpetrator with a question, can prevent a situation from escalating.

Speaking to Radio WM, Ms Phillips said: "I am a natural intervener, but teaching people just to say 'Are you alright?' to create a break in the moment is really important.

"I have to say, I intervened last week when I saw a man headbutt his wife in public, I had to risk assess the level that I would need to be safe - like, what was the alternative? I let him kill her in the street?

"What this is talking about isn't that, this is a man sat staring and a woman noticing another woman feels uncomfortable or a bloke repeatedly questioning somebody at a station and another bloke going 'mate, leave her be' sort of thing.

"These are not dangerous and difficult situations and people can definitely intervene safely."

Jess Phillips said encouraging people to intervene safely is 'really important'

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said by showing the film it hopes to equip people with tips on how to safely intervene without putting themselves at risk.

She urged people to report anything that made them feel uncomfortable while travelling to British Transport Police.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk