From VR to a day in Seoul, experience the Olympics in multiple realities

Team Canada has earned 17 medals so far at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, and there’s still a week left to build on what could be a record performance.

The Yahoo Canada Sports team on the ground in South Korea caught up with John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes to look back at their historic mixed doubles curling gold medal for Canada and learned what it’s like to fly through the air from snowboarding silver medalist Max Parrot. We also have the third episode of the “Foreigner’s guide to fitting in with the locals.”

Back in Toronto, Yahoo Canada Sports’ Nick Ashbourne tested out some extreme winter sports in a virtual reality setting (hint: he now never wants to try ski jumping in real life). And as hockey action in South Korea moves into the knockout phase, a bold predictions is made.

Plus, a funny story from four-time Olympic medalist Denny Morrison, the speedskater whose day-to-day tasks can be an adventure.

More Olympic coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports: