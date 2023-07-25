VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star explained that she was "not expecting to be paired" with Sandoval, her best friend's ex, during filming at a spiritual retreat for season 11

The tatters of Scheana Shay’s friendship with Tom Sandoval will be on display in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules .

The Bravo star, 38, revealed that she and Sandoval, 41, recently had to personally dealt with the fallout of his cheating on his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix — who is also Shay's best friend — with costar Raquel Leviss.

“I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing,” Shay revealed during an Amazon Live on Monday about a cast trip to Lake Tahoe, California. “It was very uncomfortable.”

The "Shake That" singer noted that she thought the meditation would “make good TV” because she and Sandoval “were not expecting to be paired together” since she naturally assumed she'd be undergoing the spiritual work with husband Brock Davies, 33.

“Wednesday filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules,” Shay said. “My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

She recalled that their conversation during the retreat was “not easy” because of their longtime friendship and what had happened last season, and seemingly went on to address fan criticism after Sandoval was featured in her Instagram last week.

“I don't like what he did to Ariana obviously,” she said. “Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.”

“But Team Ariana,” she added. “She’s my girl.”

The “Good as Gold” singer previously addressed a fan who suggested that she had forgiven Sandoval after he appeared in her Instagram Story, saying, “Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa [Vanderpump],” she wrote.

After she also received criticism for smiling in a cast photo with an arm wrapped around Sandoval, she took to Instagram to set the record straight again.

“I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this,” Shay said in a video in bed with costar Lala Kent, who was also part of the Lake Tahoe trip.

“People are so stupid. It still blows my mind that people still don’t realize we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday!” Kent responded. "What are we gonna say? Like, no?"

“We’re in a group, we’re all here,” Shay explained. “We hopped in a photo, you know what, I happened to be standing where I was standing. We take photos with strangers every f---ing day.”

Amid the Scandoval drama, VPR received its first-ever Emmy nod for outstanding unstructured reality program category.

A premiere date for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has not been announced, but seasons 1–10 can be streamed in full on Peacock.

