'VPR': Watch Sandoval Listen to Raquel Reveal She Made Out with Another Man a Day Before Their Affair Began

The morning after 'Vanderpump Rules' star Raquel Leviss first had sex with Tom Sandoval, she told him his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix about her Vegas kiss with Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver Saunders

New Vanderpump Rules footage shows Raquel Leviss was kissing and telling to Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix — even as she and the TomTom co-owner were at the start of a months-long affair.

A sneak peek at Wednesday’s Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed special shows Leviss, 28, dishing on her girls' trip to Las Vegas — including her strange back-and-forth with costar Lala Kent about who would pursue a hookup with Lisa Vanderpump's employee Oliver Saunders, who happens to be eldest son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.

“We go to dinner [at] Vanderpump Paris," recalled the former pageant queen. "Oliver, our waiter, brings out the fancy drinks. Lala mentioned Oliver and she was like, ‘He has the cutest smile ever.’”

She added, “He met up with us and we’re both having a very engaging conversation and I turn to Lala and I’m like, ‘Wait Lala, I think he’s really cute too.’ And she goes, 'You know what Raquel? I’m not going to do anything with him. I’m going to give you the green light.'"

With Kent’s approval, Leviss admitted she and Saunders started “making out on the dance floor.” This revelation appeared to make Sandoval, 40, uncomfortable as he sat next to his then-girlfriend Madix, smiling awkwardly.



Madix, 37, at this point had no idea about how complicated the moment was, and told Leviss: “Well good for you, I’m glad you made out with someone.”

However, Leviss's night in Las Vegas took a turn. She explained, “Then all of a sudden it turns into like this whole ‘We really need to talk Raquel, I don’t approve of your actions lately.’”



She added, “Lala goes, ‘Honestly Raquel, I wouldn’t feel comfortable having you around my man.’ And I said, ‘Well it’s a good thing you don’t have one.’”

As VPR viewers now know, the 32-year-old Give Them Lala founder was one of the first of Leviss's costar to pick up on her growing closeness with the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner.

At that time, though, more issue would arise over Saunders' single status, triggering weeks of arguments in which Kent and Leviss each called each other a "mistress." Behind the scenes, Sandoval and Leviss were carrying on a secret relationship unbeknownst to Madix (with Leviss even suggesting at one point they become a throuple).

News broke of Madix and Sandoval’s split on March 3 after she discovered the affair her partner of nine years was having with Leviss. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Raquel was "the final straw.”



"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Leviss and Sandoval have since apologized for their role in the scandal.

At the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Leviss shared that she regrets her behavior. "I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I’m even capable of keeping this secret in my corner. I can’t even fathom the pain," Raquel began her apology. "It was a mistake. The way it was handled was a complete mistake."

She continued, "The way that we have betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of our friendships, and I’m seeing all of the consequences for my actions that I never even considered because I was living in the moment."

Following the taping of the reunion in March, Leviss promised to focus on her well-being moving forward in a statement issued to PEOPLE. She later entered a program in Arizona — a plan she’d been considering for some time, according to her rep.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.



