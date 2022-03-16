VPR 's Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Split After 12 Years Together: 'No Sides to Choose'

Tom Schwartz Katie Maloney

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz

It's over for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

The Vanderpump Rules stars confirmed their split after 12 years together, with both parties posting separate announcements to their respective Instagram accounts.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney, 35, began. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support," Maloney concluded her announcement, which was accompanied by a carousel of photos of the couple

Schwartz, 39, also penned a heartfelt message on Instagram announcing their split.

"Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption," he began. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

Past and current members of the long-running Bravo show offered their support in the comment section of both posts.

Rumors of the breakup surfaced earlier in the week when Maloney was pictured on her Instagram without her wedding ring.

In February, another social media post caught fan's attention. Maloney shared a quote from Kim Kardashian's Vogue cover story (who is in the middle of a public divorce from Kanye West) that read, "In the last two years, I decided I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

The quote ended: "I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

In season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney and Schwartz's marriage interfered with his friendship with Tom Sandoval. Sandoval and Maloney rarely agreed, and eventually, the friendship with Sandoval and Schwartz began to burn out. The season also saw Maloney reveal she'd had an abortion when she first began dating Schwartz.

"I was not ready, at that point, to become a mother, especially in a new relationship," she said on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey in November.

Maloney has been open about her fertility struggle since marrying Schwartz. Schwartz, though, told PEOPLE in May that the couple hadn't decided on when to welcome children. "Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids," he said. "As far as the timeline, I'm still noncommittal, but I'm on the record — it's official, we do want to have kids, and I love kids."

Maloney and Schwartz were married in 2016, but didn't file the official paperwork to be legally wed until 2019.