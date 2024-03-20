“VPR”: Sandoval Claims He's Being Treated Like Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson amid Scandoval Fallout

As Tom Sandoval grappled with being ostracized by his friend group, Jax Taylor called his former costar a "disgrace" for not showing remorse over his affair despite his own previous infidelities

Tom Sandoval is still reeling after being shut out by his ex Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and his friend group.

On Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, 41, opened up about longing to connect with Rachel, 28, amid the fallout of their headline-making affair, which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

“Rachel cutting off from me. That pain, it comes in waves,” he explained. “Me journaling, not drinking was like me trying to connect with her in a way because I knew she was journaling and she wasn't able to drink.”

The reality star showed his pal Tom Schwartz photos of him and Rachel that he “snuck in” into Special Forces and marveled at “how happy” they were. While looking at the snapshots, Sandoval became overcome with emotion and broke down in tears in his closet, telling Schwartz, “I just look at those pictures and I’m like, that will never happen again.”

Sandoval then admitted the loss of Rachel’s companionship hit him hard.

“I lost pretty much all of my friends and now I’m losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally,” he shared. “There's part of me that thought when she gets out [from the mental health facility] maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other again and connect but I'm figuring out like that'll never happen and it really really f---ing breaks my heart.”

Schwartz, 41, attempted to reassure him, saying, “Tom, if it’s any consolation, I feel this in my heart and soul, I’m telling you, dude, you are at the tail end of this.”

However, Sandoval was quick to disagree and shed light on the reality of the situation.

“No, that’s not even remotely accurate. I’m being treated like I’m f---ing Scott Peterson and it will f—ing linger with me, like f---ing Scott Peterson,” he said referring to the convicted murder.

“You’re not Scott Peterson, didn’t he murder his wife?” Schwartz asked and Sandoval added, “Allegedly.”

The comparison comes after Peterson's conviction in the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, which is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Innocence Project. Sandoval has previously received backlash for comparing the attention put upon his headline-making cheating scandal to that of O.J. Simpson and George Floyd in a New York Times Magazine interview last month.

Schwartz admitted that seeing his friend “down bad” had him concerned, saying, “For the first time in a long time, I don't know how to help Tom. I've just been racking my brain trying to think of someone who might have a little more expertise in this area. Someone who's been through this who can show Tom that there's going to be better days ahead.”

He ultimately decided it was time to call in Vanderpump Rules alum and The Valley star Jax Taylor in hopes that he could provide some guidance following his own cheating scandals with his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright and ex Stassi Schroeder.

“I know Tom and Jax, they haven't really communicated in a long time,” Schwartz explained. “They're not really friends anymore but I also know that deep down they love each other. Maybe Jax can, you know, give him some advice from one person who's, you know, dabbled in infidelity to another.”

However, Sandoval and Jax didn’t see eye-to-eye at their guys dinner. Sandoval explained that he felt Jax has "always felt some sort of competition with me, which I've never understood and [it's] just unfortunate, because we're best friends."

"But I think as time went on, I realized that nothing brings Jax more joy than celebrating other people's failures and misery," Sandoval added.

Jax, 44, then confronted him about not taking responsibility for his actions, saying, “I know what you did was wrong but what I did was wrong too... The only problem I had with this whole situation was just the way you handled it.”

Jax added how it was a “humbling” experience to take accountability and Sandoval responded, “I must be humbling to only have something interesting to say when you're talking about me.”

As they continued to argue, Jax added, “At least when I did, I owned by s---, my life is the best it's ever been. I've grown up. I've worked my a-- off to get to where I am right now and I will have a great life, a great home. I got everything in the world that I could possibly ask for and I'm happy. You are literally a disgrace.”

However, Jax quickly realized that he had been in Sandoval’s shoes, telling cameras, “I totally understand where Tom’s at. I know what it’s like to hit rock bottom. I had the best job in the world on Vanderpump Rules but I let my ego get ahead of myself a little bit and I f---ed it up.”

Jax also reflected on his own 2020 firing from the hit Bravo series after his racist tweet from 2017 resurfaced, explaining, “I was in such a dark place because I felt like I lost it all. Financially, we were kinda like, 'S---, what are we gonna do now?' My wife was pregnant at the time. It was rough. I get emotional, choked up just thinking about it. But, I can’t sit there and be 'poor me.' I gotta figure something out. Put my big boy pants on, start from ground zero.”

He then told Sandoval, “I want the best for you” and gave him a hug.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.



Read the original article on People.