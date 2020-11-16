VPCI recruitment 2020: Apply for 71 non-teaching posts by 13 Dec, check details at vpci.org.in

Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI), University of Delhi, has released an online recruitment notification to fill non-teaching posts in various departments. Eligible and willing candidates can download the application form from vpci.org.in.

According to a report by DNA, the recruitment process is being carried out to fill 71 non-teaching vacancies at the institute. Out of the total vacancies, 41 vacancies are for the ministerial department, 24 for technical department, 5 for nursing, and 1 for library.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates meeting the criteria will have to fill and submit their application form to the Joint Registrar, V.P. Chest Institute, University of Delhi, North Campus, Delhi-110007. The last date of submission of the application is 13 December 2020.

They will be required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Applicants belonging to the SC/ST/PWD category have been exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

As per the official notification, the upper age limit of candidates applying for the post of Stenographer and Junior Assistant is 27 years. Those applying for Senior Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant, Junior Engineer (Electrical), Senior Technical Assistant, Technical Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Laboratory Attendant, and Library Attendant should not be more than 30 years.

Candidates applying for Assistant Registrar, Section Officer, Driver (Ordinary Grade), and Nursing Officer should not be more than 35 years as on the last date of submission of application.

The notification stated that there is relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

To check the educational qualification, pay scale and other details related to VPCI recruitment 2020 of 71 non-teaching posts, click here.

