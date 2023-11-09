VP Harris hints that she’s heading to SC Friday. Here’s why she’ll likely be in Columbia

Vice President Kamala Harris appears to be traveling to Columbia Friday to accompany Congressman Jim Clyburn as he files paperwork for President Joe Biden to appear on the South Carolina Democratic Party presidential primary ballot.

Full details of the visit have yet to be confirmed, but Clyburn is scheduled to file Biden’s paperwork at 10 a.m.

Thursday evening, Harris posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “South Carolina Democrats are the backbone of the Democratic Party. Jim Clyburn, got room for one more?”

The South Carolina primary is particularly meaningful to Biden.

In 2020, after losing the nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, Biden won South Carolina, propelling him to the nomination and eventually the presidency.

Clyburn is also a longtime ally of Biden and endorsed the president a few days before the 2020 primary.

When setting up the 2024 nominating calendar, the Democratic National Committee chose to kick off with South Carolina as a nod to Black voters, who are a key demographic of the Democratic base.

Presidential and vice presidential visits usually mean traffic delays as motorcades travel to and from an event location.

Temporary flight restrictions set up for VIP movement are scheduled to be in place over the Earlewood, Elmwood Park and Arsenal Hill neighborhoods from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Flight restrictions at Columbia Metropolitan Airport will be in place from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., according to FAA flight restrictions.

Harris has been to South Carolina several times during her tenure as vice president. Last month, Harris visited the College of Charleston as part of a college campus tour.

McClatchy DC Reporter Michael Wilner contributed to this article.