VP and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence to attend Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are making a security change after Vice President Mike Pence confirmed he will attend Sunday's race.

Pence, a former Indiana governor, confirmed Thursday that he would be returning to his home state to watch the race, which is part of a family tradition.

Gate 4 will be closed to pedestrian traffic and all non-essential vehicles starting Friday. That gate will remain closed for Saturday's concert and the Indianapolis 500.

Speedway President Doug Boles says fans should enter through Gate 3. Vehicles with proper credentials can enter through other gates. No additional changes are expected.

---

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org