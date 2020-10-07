VP debate news - live: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence to face off in Utah as coronavirus spreads in White House

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and vice president Mike Pence are due to come face-to-face for the first time in Salt Lake City, Utah, tonight, in what has been billed as the most anticipated head-to-head between two vice presidential candidates in recent memory.

The duo will take to the stage at the University of Utah even as the coronavirus rages through president Donald Trump’s White House with as little as 27 days until the 3 November election.

As a precaution, the candidates will debate each other from behind a plexiglas screen.

