VP debate - live: Kamala Harris calls out Trump’s debt as Mike Pence cornered over coronavirus response

Joe Sommerlad,Gino Spocchia,Justin Vallejo and Oliver O'Connell
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris take part in vice presidential debate (Getty Images)

The historic vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is underway and could be the most significant event of its type in American history.

The Democratic VP nominees are face-to-face for the first time in Salt Lake City in what is billed as the most anticipated clash between two running mates in recent memory.

The debate was given approval to go ahead after both candidates returned negative coronavirus tests on Wednesday, and the CDC said Pence was not a "close contact" of Donald Trump.