Voyageur, Arbor, BevCanna at 52-Week Highs on News

Voyageur Digital Ltd. (C.VYGR) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 on Tuesday. Voyageur successfully prevented a cyber attack on its website and as part of its process and procedures in order to secure customer information and customer funds the platform was promptly shut down. The Company's detection systems worked as planned and all customer funds and information are secure.

Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of $2.13 on Tuesday. Arbor Metals is currently planning a phase two follow up program on the Rakounga Gold Concession located 100 km north west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa. The phase two program will consist of a 2,000-to-3,000 metre reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program designed to test gold anomalies identified through soil sampling programs located along a broad south west – north east trend, that extend from the permit’s northern boundary to workings located near its western boundary.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc (C.BEV) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents on Tuessday. BevCanna to announced that Keef Brands, the highest grossing cannabis beverage company in the U.S., has taken an equity position in BevCanna.

Cache Exploration Inc. (V.CAY) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents on Tuesday. Cache announced the appointment of Chris Pennimpede to the Company's Advisory Board. Pennimpede is a professional geologist who helped make several new discoveries on the Kiyuk Lake gold project from 2012 – 2017. He has extensive experience working with exploration-stage companies and exploring for gold in Nunavut.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (V.HPQ) hit a new 52-week high of $1.04 on Tuesday. HPQ Silicon reported that promising results from electrochemical performance tests made with silicon-based by-products manufactured by the GEN2 PUREVAP TM Quartz Reduction Reactor motivated the company to file a provisional patent application regarding their manufacturing, assembly and usage as anode materials for Lithium-ion batteries.

Story continues

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (V.ACU) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Alphamin Resources Corp. (V.AFM) hit a new 52-week high of $30.33 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (T.AOT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.47 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc (C.AUAG) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

AYR Strategies Inc (C.AYR.A) hit a new 52-week high of $30.24 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. (V.BGS) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Blockchaink2 Corp. (V.BITK) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Boralex Inc. Class A Shares (T.BLX) hit a new 52-week high of $46.88 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Units (T.BSO.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $4.71 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (T.BU) hit a new 52-week high of $3.19 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Cardinal Resources Limited (T.CDV) hit a new 52-week high of $1.03 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Dixie Gold Inc. (V.DG) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents on Thursday. No news stories available.

Columbia Care Inc. (C.CCHW) hit a new 52-week high of $7.63 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (V.CUU) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Cypress Development Corp. (V.CYP) hit a new 52-week high of 84 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (T.CLR) hit a new 52-week high of $8.19 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T.CF) hit a new 52-week high of $10.91 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Coin Hodl Inc. (V.COIN) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (T.CP) hit a new 52-week high of $444.36 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Capstone Mining Corp. (T.CS) hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (V.CTS) hit a new 52-week high of $4.74 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Docebo Inc. (T.DCBO) hit a new 52-week high of $77.49 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Defiance Silver Corp. (V.DEF) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Denison Mines Corp. (T.DML) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

ECN Capital Corp. (T.ECN) hit a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (T.ECO) hit a new 52-week high of $3.60 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Energy Fuels Inc. (T.EFR) hit a new 52-week high of $5.47 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (V.ELO) hit a new 52-week high of $2.09 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Giyani Metals Corp. (V.EMM) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Entree Resources Ltd. (T.ETG) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Etrion Corporation (T.ETX) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Encore Energy Corp. (V.EU) hit a new 52-week high of 96 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

4Front Ventures Corp. (C.FFNT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (T.FM) hit a new 52-week high of $22.87 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Goodfood Market Corp. (T.FOOD) hit a new 52-week high of $11.61 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

GoGold Resources Inc. (T.GGD) hit a new 52-week high of $2.19 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Read:

GEN III Oil Corporation (V.GIII) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T.GLXY) hit a new 52-week high of $10.13 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Geomega Resources Inc. (V.GMA) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (V.GOG) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

NanoXplore Inc. (V.GRA) hit a new 52-week high of $4.47 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Green Rise Foods Inc. (V.GRF) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (V.GRN) hit a new 52-week high of $2.49 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Green Thumb Industries Inc (C.GTII) hit a new 52-week high of $31.00 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Global Water Resources Inc. (T.GWR) hit a new 52-week high of $31.00 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd. (V.IPA) hit a new 52-week high of $24.64 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Imperial Metals Corporation (T.III) hit a new 52-week high of $5.01 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (T.INE) hit a new 52-week high of $27.20 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

InnoCan Pharma Corporation(C.INNO) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T.IVN) hit a new 52-week high of $6.63 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Jushi Holdings Inc. (C.JUSH) hit a new 52-week high of $7.46 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (C.LHS) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Mkango Resources Ltd. (V.MKA) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (V.NICL) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Nano One Materials Corp. (V.NNO) hit a new 52-week high of $6.19 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (V.NOU) hit a new 52-week high of $1.19 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Opsens Inc. (T.OPS) hit a new 52-week high of $1.37 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

POET Technologies Inc. (V.PTK) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (V.QCCU) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (V.RCK) hit a new 52-week high of $1.49 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (T.RNW) hit a new 52-week high of $21.58 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (V.TBRD) hit a new 52-week high of $3.17 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Cansortium Inc (C.IUM.U) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Talon Metals Corp. (T.TLO) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (V.URC) hit a new 52-week high of $1.50 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

5N Plus Inc. (T.VNP) hit a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Ur-Energy Inc. (T.URE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Vireo Health International Inc (C.VREO) hit a new 52-week high of $2.00 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (T.WLLW) hit a new 52-week high of $1.06 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (V.XBC) hit a new 52-week high of $8.20 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (C.ZAIR) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (V.ZEN) hit a new 52-week high of $3.60 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Ztest Electronics Inc (C.ZTE) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available.