Voyager Digital Announces Participation In September Investor Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in September 2021:

September 13th - H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

September 16th - Singular Research's Compelling Values Webinar

September 22nd - BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference

Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) is the fast-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to invest and trade in over 60 different crypto assets, with zero commissions, using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent APY on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Michael Legg

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 547-8807

mlegg@investvoyager.com



Voyager Public Relations Team

pr@investvoyager.com

