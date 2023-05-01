Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

The board of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of June, with investors receiving $0.20 per share. The dividend yield is 1.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Voya Financial's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Voya Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 128.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 10% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Voya Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.04 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 35% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Voya Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 46% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Voya Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Voya Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

