Vox Cinemas Delivers Drive-In Cinema to Dubai

Vox Cinemas, which operates 514 movie screens across the Middle East, is to open a drive-in cinema in Dubai, which will be the only one to operate in the city, although not its first.

The drive-in, which opens on Sunday, is located on the rooftop of a shopping mall, Mall of the Emirates. The capacity is 75 cars, with a maximum of two people per vehicle. The cost is AED 180 ($49) per car, including food and drinks for two. Audiences tune into a designated radio frequency to listen to the audio. Screenings start at 7.30 p.m.

VOX Cinemas said the drive-in was being opened in response to the easing of restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic in United Arab Emirates, while maintaining the safety of audiences by adhering to social distancing guidelines. In line with UAE’s COVID-19 rules, people above the age of 60 and children between the ages of three and 12 are not permitted to access the drive-in.

Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Cinemas, which runs VOX Cinemas, said: “The health and well-being of our guests and employees remains our top priority, and moviegoers can rest assured that the VOX Cinemas Drive-In complies with all government and best practice guidance, while still allowing guests to enjoy the big-screen experience and our much loved popcorn, nachos and soft drinks.”

Drive-in cinemas are not new to Dubai, with sites like Rex Cinema popular in the 70s and 80s.

