Vow ASA : Vow awarded NOK 44 milion clean tech newbuild contract in cruise

Vow ASA’s subsidiary Scanship AS has been awarded a contract from an undisclosed shipyard to supply its advanced wastewater purification system, food waste processing and garbage handling for a cruise ship to enter service in 2024 within the global fleet of Carnival Corporation. Scanship will deliver all equipment under this contract during fall of 2022.

“We continue to build our orderbook as the cruise industry now returns to sea. With this award, our total order intake during second half of 2021, only within cruise part of our business, surpasses NOK 400 million. This really confirms cruise operators’ confidence in the market and commitment to invest in new climate friendly and sustainable operations”; says Vow CEO Henrik Badin

Vow ASA reported earlier this week in its 3Q trading update a record high NOK 2.1 billion order backlog including options.





For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

