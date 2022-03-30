VOW ASA: Transactions made under the buy-back programme

Vow ASA
Vow ASA
Vow ASA

Date on which the buy back-programme was announced: 15 March 2022
The duration of the buy-back programme: 15 March 2022 to 16 May 2022

Overview of transactions

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

15.03.2022

0

0

0

16.03.2022

0

0

0

17.03.2022

50 000

18,5465

927 325

18.03.2022

80 000

18,4400

1 475 200

21.03.2022

80 000

18,8724

1 509 792

22.03.2022

60 000

21,3093

1 278 558

23.03.2022

125 000

23,2095

2 901 188

24.03.2022

125 000

22,0484

2 756 050

25.03.2022

135 000

22,7917

3 076 880

28.03.2022

115 965

22,1963

2 573 994

29.03.2022

115 000

22,8342

2 625 933

30.03.2022

114 035

23,1537

2 640 332

Previously disclosed buy-buys under the programme (accumulated)

395 000

20,5061

8 092 063

Accumulated under the buy-back programme

1 000 000

21,7653

21 765 251



The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, VOW ASA owns a total of 1 000 000 of own shares, corresponding to 0.87 % of VOW ASA's share capital.


Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and ETIA are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste, biomass, plastics and polymers into recycled advanced carbon materials, low carbon fuels, chemicals, and climate neutral gas for industries to reduce their dependence on fossil energy and petroleum products. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

The offer contemplated hereby and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and the buyback is not made in any jurisdiction in which this would be unlawful, require registration or other measures.

Neither VOW ASA nor SpareBank 1 Markets AS assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The offer is not being made directly or indirectly in, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States, its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia (the "United States"). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, internet delivery, e-mail, telex and telephones. Accordingly, copies of this release and any related documents are not being, and must not be, mailed, e-mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or into the United States and so doing may invalidate any purported acceptance.

Attachment


