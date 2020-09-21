Vow ASA : Employee stock options exercised

Today, a total number of 360 001 employee stock options were exercised at NOK 17.90 per share in accordance with outstanding employee stock option program adopted at the AGM in 2019. Please refer to notification of 23.05.19.

The Company's board of directors will use its proxy to issue 360 001 new shares at the exercise price NOK 17.90 to the option holders, as settlement of options exercised.

Following the issuance of the new shares, the issued share capital of Vow ASA will be NOK 10 925 987 consisting of 109 259 870 fully paid shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

Issuance of shares to primary insiders who has exercised stock options will be as follows:

Erik Magelssen, CFO: 36 667 shares at price NOK 17.90 per share

Lasse Grinden, Group Controller: 6 667 shares at price NOK 17.90 per share

Mr. Lasse Grinden has 3 281 shares in Vow ASA before the issuance of new shares. In addition, Helene Grytli, who is a related party to Mr. Lasse Grinden, owns 3 281 shares in Vow ASA. Mr. Erik Magelssen do not own shares in Vow ASA prior to the exercise of stock options.





For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.











