Votto hits 3-run HR, Mahle sharp in return as Reds top Cards

  • Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham watches an RBI sacrifice fly during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Michael Papierski, left, shakes hands with Hunter Strickland after the final out of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, left, controls the ball as Cincinnati Reds' Matt Reynolds grounds out during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham attempts to break his bat after striking out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Strickland throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer to back Tyler Mahle’s sharp return from injury, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Sunday.

The last-place Reds overcame Paul Goldschmidt’s two opposite-field homers to take two of three in the series. They’ve won eight of their last 12 games.

The only hits allowed by Mahle in six innings were Goldschmidt’s two home runs, giving him four in the series and 24 this season. Goldschmidt launched a two-run drive to right in the fourth and a solo shot in the sixth.

Goldschmidt, who also homered in the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, hit at least one in each game of the series. But he won't be available for St. Louis' next game.

Before their finale in Cincinnati, the Cardinals announced that Goldschmidt and star third baseman Nolan Arenado — two of their best players — won’t make the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Backup catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for games Tuesday and Wednesday. Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mahle (4-7) came off the injured list and allowed three runs with three walks and five strikeouts. He hadn’t pitched since July 2 due to a right shoulder strain.

Reiver Sanmartin and Alexis Díaz each worked a scoreless inning before Hunter Strickland got three popups for his team-high fifth save. The four pitchers combined to limit St. Louis to three hits

Miles Mikolas (7-8) gave up seven hits and six runs with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings in his first start since July 16.

Tyler Naquin drove in a run with a single in the fourth and got caught in a rundown trying to steal second, allowing Matt Reynolds to scamper home from third for a 6-2 lead.

Votto followed Tommy Pham’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly with his eighth homer of the season and second of the series, a fly ball to left-center that bounced off the yellow padding atop the fence and into the crowd. Votto also hit a solo homer on Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz was diagnosed with a left knee sprain, an injury he sustained while trying to field Votto’s dribbler up the first base line on Saturday.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (bruised left thigh) was scratched from the original starting lineup. He was injured scoring with a headfirst slide on Saturday. … RHP Jeff Hoffman (right forearm tightness) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: After a day off Monday, RHP Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.34 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday’s opener of the two-game series against the Blue Jays.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (2-3, 5.81) goes Monday against the Marlins. He's given up a combined 14 hits and eight runs in seven innings over his last two starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

