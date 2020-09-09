Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 9, 2020

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TGH: TSX-V) today reported the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 9, 2020 (the “Meeting”).



All of the six nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated August 3, 2020 were elected. The directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Guy Nelson 73,634,999 (99.99%) 1,312 (0.01%) James Chui 73,631,874 (99.99%) 4,437 (0.01%) Darrick Evong 73,634,738 (99.99%) 1,573 (0.01%) Chuyu Wu 73,630,874 (99.99%) 5,437 (0.01%) George Tai 73,630,613 (99.99%) 5,698 (0.01%) Robert Marshall 73,496,999 (99.81%) 139,312 (0.19%)

Additionally, resolutions were passed at the Meeting approving: (i) the appointment of MNL LLP as auditors of the Company, passed with 99.99% of votes cast in favour; and (ii) the re-approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, passed with 99.88% of votes cast in favour.

Mr. Nelson provided an overview of the Company’s business and outlook which is described in a presentation now available on the Company’s website at www.tornadotrucks.com .

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

The Company designs, manufactures hydrovac trucks in Canada and sells hydrovac trucks for excavation service providers to the municipal and oil and gas markets in Canada and the USA. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water to pulverize soil and turn it into mud, and then vacuum up the resulting mud into its tank. Tornado currently operates in North America. In China, the Company’s subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts to the Company’s North America operations.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Bill Rollins

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 204-6333

Email: brollins@tghl.ca Al Robertson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 204-6363

Email: arobertson@tghl.ca

Advisory

