How can voting work in a pandemic? We're finding out in 2 byelections

It's election season for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the COVID-19 pandemic is changing things, from how candidates can work the campaign trail to how voters make their choices at the ballot box.

On the west coast of Newfoundland, Premier Andrew Furey is among the candidates in the Oct. 6 byelection in Humber-Gros Morne. Furey needs the win in order to obtain a seat in the House of Assembly as the province's leader.

Campaigning activity in the district prompted questions for Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald during the COVID-19 media briefing on Wednesday.

Fitzgerald said it is all right for candidates and canvassers to be out campaigning — so long as they respect physical distancing guidelines.

"Certainly we would recommend that you maintain physical distancing at all times. If you're not going to be able to do that and you're in public places, in public buildings, [then] you wear masks. That sort of thing," Fitzgerald said.

"[It's] all the same advice that we've been giving all along, and have precautions about handing out information and things like that."

Also running are NDP candidate Graham Downey-Sutton, PC candidate Mike Goosney, and Graydon Pelley, the leader of the N.L. Alliance. The N.L. Alliance currently does not have a seat in the provincial legislature.

The byelection was triggered when former premier Dwight Ball stepped down as MHA in September.

Door-to-door activity has been frowned upon

Fitzgerald's comments on Wednesday, though, do not align with stricter guidance that the Department of Health and Community Services has provided in the past about door-to-door activities.

In August, the City of St. John's asked the government for guidance on canvassing as it prepared for the Oct. 20 byelection in Ward 2, to fill a vacancy left after former councillor Hope Jamieson stepped down this summer.

View photos Peter Cowan/CBC More

The province's response, dated Aug. 28 said, "Individuals should not be engaging in door-to-door activities. Individuals participating in door-to-door activities are likely to come in close contact with a large number of people, which is not keeping with the principles of social distancing."

According to that memo, "Individuals should be limiting the number of people they come in contact with, and when they are in contact with others, should remain six feet apart."

More recently, however, the Department of Health says things have changed since August, and the response given to the city was based on information available at the time.

"The public health advice has since been updated and the comments made by Dr. Fitzgerald during this week's media briefing are accurate," the department said in a statement to CBC News on Saturday.

Current public health advice for candidates means wearing a non-medical mask for the duration of door-to-door campaigning, avoiding physical contact such as shaking hands, washing hands before and after contact with each household and physical distancing.

Ballot box changes

For those casting a ballot this year, Bruce Chaulk, chief electoral officer of Elections Newfoundland and Labrador, said many things will look the same come byelection day in Humber-Gros Morne, but others will be slightly slightly different.

