Voting open for 2019 F1 Racing Awards

Have your say in the F1 Racing Awards

Who is your Formula 1 driver of the year? Which team has the best car and who has been the best rookie?

Once again, F1 Racing magazine is conducting an online vote to decide the winners of the annual F1 Racing awards.

Last year thousands of fans worldwide took part in the vote to decide the winners across nine categories.

Voting has now opened for 2019 and anyone can participate.

The nine categories are: driver of the year, car of the year, qualifier of the year, pitcrew of the year, rookie of the year, most improved team of the year, start of the year, drive of the year and finally team boss of the year.

Be quick to have your say as the winners will receive their awards in a forthcoming issue of F1 Racing magazine. Voting closes on Sunday 17 November, 2019, midnight GMT.

Click here to get started



