Voting Now Open for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®!

More than 300 dogs competing to be a semi-finalist in this year’s Hero Dog Awards

2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®

Voting is open until May 18!

WASHINGTON, DC, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, today announced that the first round of voting is open for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®. Now it’s up to the public to decide which three dogs of the more than 300 nominees will move on as semi-finalists in each of the seven categories of this year’s competition.

“Whether its saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or locating missing persons, dogs do so much to improve and even save our lives every day,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “The Hero Dog Awards is our way of celebrating the power of the human-animal bond, which has been a core part of our organization’s mission for 145 years. We hope you will join us in recognizing our nation’s furry heroes.”

Dog lovers across the country are invited to visit www.herodogawards.org and vote once per day for their favorite contender in each of the seven categories. After the first round of voting ends on May 18, 21 semi-finalists (the top three in each category) will move on to the second round of voting.

The seven categories for 2022 are: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Military Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs, Shelter Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs and Guide/Hearing Dogs. This fall, the top dog in each category will appear at the star-studded Hero Dog Awards gala on November 11 in Palm Beach, Florida and one of the seven will be named the 2022 American Hero Dog – the most prestigious honor a canine can receive.

During the past dozen years, Americans have cast millions of votes for thousands of dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog. The program draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world. Hosts, judges, award presenters and entertainment acts have included Vivica A. Fox, Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Ariel Winter, Rebecca Romijn, Faithe Herman, Marcus Scribner, Dean Cain, Katharine McPhee, Shannen Doherty, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, Carson Kressley, Miranda Lambert, Pauley Perrette, Kristin Chenoweth, Naomi Judd, Eric Stonestreet, Fred Willard, Danica McKellar and many more.

Key dates for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards® contest include:

1st Round Voting: April 5 – May 18

2nd Round Voting: June 2 – July 22

3rd Round Voting: August 5 – September 13

Hero Dog Awards Gala: November 11, 2022

All rounds open and close at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

Learn more about the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, including complete contest rules, by visiting www.herodogawards.org, and be sure to follow @HeroDogAwards on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Information on sponsorship opportunities can be had by emailing Laura Wright at LauraW@AmericanHumane.org or by calling 1-800-227-4645.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

