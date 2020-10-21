Voting across the US live updates: Poll workers prep for bad behavior; California sues GOP over ballot boxes; 1.2M New York voters inactive

Election officials across the nation continued to review security plans Tuesday at early and Election Day voting sites, strengthening ties with local law enforcement and training poll workers to prepare for voter intimidation tactics.

There are already signs of wrongdoing, as a ballot drop box in a California town east of Los Angeles was set on fire.

Even before the Sept. 29 presidential debate – when President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "go into the polls and watch very carefully" – there was concern over the prospect of voter harassment at the polls.

Some context: Poll watching or poll observing has long been a way for parties and outside groups to monitor voting, but such observers typically have to be certified in advance, and detailed rules vary from state to state.

More news to keep in mind: We're just two weeks away from Election Day. USA TODAY is keeping track of what's happening as voters around the country cast ballots. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

The Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballots in Pennsylvania can be received up to three days beyond Election Day. This could have an impact in other states where the deadline for mail-in ballots has been the subject of court battles.

can be received up to three days beyond Election Day. This where the deadline for mail-in ballots has been the subject of court battles. Early in-person voting began Monday in Florida , the battleground state where the Donald Trump and Joe Biden campaigns have increasingly spent time and money. (A new Florida poll shows Biden with a narrow lead .)

Monday in , the battleground state where the Donald Trump and Joe Biden campaigns have increasingly spent time and money. (A new Florida poll shows .) Trump and Biden's microphones will be cut off during portions of Thursday's debate in Nashville, but the moderator won't have a mute button as some had speculated.

If you want to go in-depth: Trump said absentee ballot fraud is a real threat. But a USA TODAY analysis of alleged cases shows that is not true. Also: We checked the facts on whether Pennsylvania ballots need two envelopes to be counted. Rating: True.

Voters are already casting ballots: Numbers compiled by @electproject show 3.3 million people have already voted. In other numbers, the Guardian reports 14% of registered voters in swing states have had their mail-in ballots accepted. USA TODAY's politics team has the latest updates from the campaign trail.

#earlyvote morning update 10/20



At least 33.3 million people have voted in the 2020 general election https://t.co/s8K2xFDeSA pic.twitter.com/sN4r9lSppW



— Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) October 20, 2020

California's attorney general sued the state's Republican Party on Tuesday, asking a judge to make them hand over the names and contact information of every voter who used one of the GOP's unofficial ballot drop boxes.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla — both Democrats — last week ordered Republicans to remove their unofficial drop boxes, declaring them to be illegal. But they relented on Friday after GOP leaders said the boxes were only used as tools to collect ballots under the state's “ballot harvesting” law.

Becerra is still investigating how the GOP is using the drop boxes. Friday, he issued subpoenas to state and local Republican party officials ordering them to reveal the location of every box plus the names, addresses and dates of birth for everyone who had used them.

GOP leaders refused, saying that information is protected by the Constitution and disclosing it would “violate the secrecy of the ballot and the trust of the voters.”

Up to 100 ballots may have been damaged when a ballot drop box in a majority-Latino town in California was set on fire Sunday night. Los Angeles County officials are investigating the box fire in Baldwin Park, a suburb about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

“The arson of an official ballot drop box by the Baldwin Park Library in the First District has all the signs of an attempt to disenfranchise voters and calls into question the security of our elections,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement. “Tampering, or attempts to tamper, with our democracy will not be tolerated.”

Drop boxes, more commonly used this year because of the pandemic, became a source of controversy last week when Republican Party representatives admittedly distributed several unauthorized ones in three California counties, prompting the state to issue a cease-and-desist order.

– Joshua Bote

A uniformed and armed Miami police officer spotted wearing a pro-Trump face mask at a polling station will be disciplined, Police Chief Jorge Colina said, according to the Miami Herald. The officer, Daniel Ubeda, was on duty and voting at the city's Government Center on Tuesday. His mask read, "Trump 2020'' and "No more bull----'' below that.