Voting across the US live updates: 92 million have already voted; more young women are manning polls; undelivered ballots found in Florida

Just two days from Nov. 3, at least 92 million people have already voted – about two-thirds of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election, according to Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida who runs the U.S. Elections Project.

Early, in-person voting ended Saturday in five states and was scheduled to end Sunday in Florida, New York and Wisconsin. A voting rights protest in North Carolina devolved into a clash with police and arrests were made.

Look for more younger women working at polling sites on Tuesday. Many older people are declining the volunteer work due to COVID-19 and other concerns, so younger women are filling the void.

As Election Day approaches, USA TODAY is keeping track of what's happening as voters around the country cast ballots. Here are some important headlines:

Legal battles are happening on a massive scale: A record-setting number of lawsuits have been filed this year, with even more likely after the polls close. More than 230 election-related federal lawsuits were filed from Jan. 1 to Oct. 23, higher than any of the past three presidential election years during the same time period, a USA TODAY analysis of federal court data found.

A peaceful protest to get out the vote in Graham, North Carolina, turned chaotic Saturday after local police twice pepper-sprayed marchers.

"This incident is unacceptable," tweeted North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "Peaceful demonstrators should be able to have their voices heard and voter intimidation in any form cannot be tolerated."

As a crowd of about 200 people arrived on foot at the county courthouse to speak near a polling location about voting rights, officers with the Graham Police Department fired pepper spray while telling the civil rights group to get out of the street. A reporter with the Burlington Times-News, part of the USA TODAY Network, who was at the scene and was also pepper-sprayed, did not hear any advance warning before the police action.

Police said in a statement that pepper spray was fired onto the ground, not at protesters.

"With my own eyes, I saw someone from the Sheriff’s Office attack someone" with pepper spray, said local attorney Jamie Paulen said. “That person wasn’t doing anything."

A tussle on stage ensued as officers tried to confiscate the audio equipment and speakers. A dozen or more people were arrested.

– Dean-Paul Stephens and Rachel Berry, Times-News

Across the country, retired women — who experts estimate have made up the bulk of poll workers — are taking a step back from the seasonal work that has long been critical to running America’s decentralized election system. Age data reported for 53% of poll workers in 2016 showed that 32% were between the ages of 61 and 70 and 24% were 71 and older. There is no comprehensive data on the gender of poll workers, but researchers believe that women have led the charge.

This year, some election groups have warned of a growing shortage of poll workers, with long lines during the primaries in states like Georgia and Wisconsin putting a spotlight on their absence. Young women have begun to take up the mantle. Read more here.

– Barbara Rodriguez, The 19th

A historical exhibit featuring a replica of the noose used in Missouri’s last legal hanging drew fire from Democrats who said its presence near polls amounted to racist “voter intimidation.” The exhibit in the Stone County Courthouse, which also features other artifacts and newspaper clippings about the 1937 execution of Roscoe Jackson, a white man convicted of murder, first drew notice more than a week ago.

A voter who found the display offensive took a photo and provided it to federal civil rights enforcement and state Democratic Party officials. Democratic officials in turn provided the photo to news outlets Friday and released multiple statements demanding the noose's removal. Mark Maples, Stone County’s presiding commissioner, said the noose is part of a collection of items from a historic event that happened right outside the courthouse. It has been covered by a brown sheet of paper, which he said would remain through Election Day.