Voting 2020 updates: Police pepper spray voting rights marchers in North Carolina; undelivered ballots found at Florida post office

With three days until Election Day, more than 90 million people have already voted – more than two-thirds of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election, according to Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida who runs the U.S. Elections Project.

"The numbers are stunning," McDonald said in an update on his website this week. "The pace of some states' early voting is such that with almost certainty states will begin surpassing their total 2016 total vote this week."

One such voter who talked to USA TODAY this week: Barbara Duvall who at age 99 survived COVID-19, pneumonia and five days in the hospital. She voted for the very first time last week.

"I guess I didn't have time before because of my kids, my husband and our family. I stayed with them," she said. "I decided this time that I wanted the right man in there." Read the full story.

As Election Day approaches, USA TODAY is keeping track of what's happening as voters around the country cast ballots. Here are some important headlines from this week:

"I can’t ask people to vote if I don’t vote": What Shaquille O'Neal told USA TODAY Sports for a story about what led four professional athletes to cast their first ballots.

Voters in jail often rely on outside civic groups to register them. Many of those initiatives were limited this year due to the coronavirus, disenfranchising hundreds of thousands.

Voting is widely billed as a patriotic duty, but it can be a confusing one, filled with unfamiliar rules and terms. Here are some important terms to brush up on.

From pandemic fears to complex ID requirements to lack of nearby polling places, young voters are facing an unprecedented array of obstacles. But despite suppression tactics, young voters are "raising hell" with historic early voting turnout.

Know your voting rights: If you encounter intimidation at the polls on Election Day, here's what to do.

Legal battles are happening on a massive scale: A record-setting number of lawsuits have been filed this year, with even more likely after the polls close. More than 230 election-related federal lawsuits were filed from Jan. 1 to Oct. 23, higher than any of the past three presidential election years during the same time period, a USA TODAY analysis of federal court data found.

Postal and law enforcement officials are investigating after four dozen mail-in ballots were found undelivered at a post office in Florida.

U.S. Postal Service Office investigators said Saturday they found six completed ballots and 42 blank ballots among piles of undelivered mail in a post office near Homestead on the Florida peninsula’s southern tip. Video taken by a postal worker shows they had been sitting there for more than a week.

Miami-Dade County elections officials said Saturday that 18 of the affected voters have already cast ballots in person at an early voting site or through a replacement mail-in ballot. The department has received the six completed ballots and is contacting the remaining 24 voters to help them get their ballots returned by the 7 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

The investigation was launched Friday after Florida House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee tweeted video taken by a postal worker of the piles of undelivered mail.

— The Associated Press

A peaceful protest to get out the vote in Graham, North Carolina, turned chaotic Saturday after local police twice pepper sprayed marchers.

"This incident is unacceptable," tweeted North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "Peaceful demonstrators should be able to have their voices heard and voter intimidation in any form cannot be tolerated."

As a crowd of about 200 people arrived on foot at the county courthouse to speak near a polling location about voting rights, officers with the Graham Police Department doused them with pepper spray while telling the civil rights group to get out of the street. A reporter with the BurlingtonTimes-News, part of the USA TODAY Network, who was at the scene and was also pepper-sprayed, did not hear any advance warning before the police action.

After the police stopped spraying, they let marchers gather at the town square and set up and speak on stage. After 45 minutes, Graham police began arresting people on the fringes of the event, apparently who were just listening. And the Alamance Sheriff's Office deputies arrived. A tussle on stage ensued as officers tried to confiscate the audio equipment and speakers. A dozen or more people were arrested roughly and spray was used.

– Dean-Paul Stephens and Rachel Berry, Times-News

A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Postal Service to implement "extraordinary measures" to ensure that ballots are delivered by Election Day in 22 districts in more than a dozen states, where deliveries are lagging.

District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ordered the postal service to provide a written explanation for each district that delivered fewer than 80% of ballots on time each day, or fewer than 90% of ballots on time for two days in the same week.