Voting 2020 live updates: Trump to cast ballot in Florida; voter turnout could reach 62%; North Carolina court battle over absentee deadline

With less than two weeks until Election Day, more than 49 million people have already voted, and elections experts predict historic rates of turnout this cycle.

It's possible that 85 million people could vote before Nov. 3, with 150 million voting in total. That would mean an eligible voter turnout rate of more than 62%.

So, how would that compare to eligible voter turnout rates for past presidential elections? The U.S. saw the highest eligible voter turnout rate, 82.6%, in 1876, when Republican Rutherford Hayes defeated Democrat Samuel Tilden. In 1860, when Abraham Lincoln defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas, 81.8% of eligible voters turned out. The elections of 1868, 1880, 1888 and 1840 also saw rates above 80%.

Some context: Why such a high number? Experts say it's partly because only white, male property owners could vote. Get an in-depth history lesson from USA TODAY's Grace Hauck, who talked to election experts.

More news to keep in mind: USA TODAY is keeping track of what's happening as voters around the country cast ballots. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

Best way to vote? Voting rights advocates are urging people to cast their ballots in person at the polls or at absentee ballot drop boxes.

Voting rights advocates are urging people to cast their ballots in person at the polls or at absentee ballot drop boxes. New election rules in New Jersey related to COVID were upheld Thursday. President Trump’s campaign had sued, citing purported fears of voter fraud.

related to COVID were upheld Thursday. President Trump’s campaign had sued, citing purported fears of voter fraud. Legal battles aren't just limited to New Jersey: In the crucial state of North Carolina , Republicans have asked the Supreme Court to intervene over a rule that lets ballots come in up to 48 hours after Election Day.

, Republicans have asked the over a rule that lets ballots come in up to 48 hours after Election Day. Elsewhere, Russian hackers have been coming after various networks in the United States since September, the FBI has said.

This is a story you'll want to share: Mabel Cook was just a baby when the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was added to the U.S. Constitution. At her advanced age of 101 years old, Cook is living up to her maiden name – Duty – by doing her civic duty, voting and urging others to do the same.

Voters have already been casting ballots: Numbers compiled by @electproject show at least 49.3 million have voted. In other numbers, the Guardian reports that 17.3% of registered voters in swing states have had their mail-in ballots accepted.

President Donald Trump "plans to early vote on Saturday in West Palm Beach," White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said Thursday. It's the first time an incumbent president will cast his vote in Florida. That is a departure for Trump, who cast absentee ballots in the March presidential primary and then in the Aug. 18 primary election.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, cast their ballots Friday morning in Indianapolis. They used the absentee ballots they had requested in early September.

Trump casting a vote in Palm Beach County will be part of a historic, blockbuster political weekend in Florida. Trump is scheduled to speak Friday in The Villages, a conservative community north of Orlando, and in Pensacola. Vice President Mike Pence will also stump in Florida. Then, on Saturday, former President Barack Obama will rally the Democratic faithful in Miami.

– Antonio Fins, The Palm Beach Post and Chris Sikich, Indianapolis Star

Advocates have long fought for better vote-by-mail accessibility for blind and vision-impaired Florida voters. Orange, Miami-Dade, Pinellas, Nassau and Volusia counties are among the five jurisdictions to try an Accessible Vote-By-Mail Pilot Program. By 2022, all counties will be required to implement the technology.

To help voters with diminished sight cast their ballots, special equipment to improve ballot visibility will be placed at polling places.

The equipment, attached to a traditional electronic voting machine, works like this: Voters feed their ballot into the machine, which magnifies the text to the viewer’s liking. By using a video game-like controller, voters can adjust the screen’s color and contrast. Headphones are also available to plug in and hear the ballot be read.

– Sarah Nelson, Gainesville Sun

Ohioans can vote by mail up to the day before the election. Because absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 can count if received up to 10 days after the polls close, the final results could take a final twist in the vital state of Ohio, with the tallying of provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots nearly two weeks after some try to call the race.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has given local election offices tighter deadlines to begin the official canvass, which includes votes that could not be counted on election night. Boards are to begin the process Nov. 14 and have everything reported to the state by 2 p.m. Nov. 18.