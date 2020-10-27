Voting 2020 live updates: NYC lines raise worries of suppression; Supreme Court upholds Wisconsin law; Florida could set turnout record

Most experts predict scattered violence is the worst the United States could experience this Election Day, given isolated incidents that have already taken place this year, USA TODAY's Trevor Hughes reports. There are reports of some people even stocking up and preparing to hunker down to ride out a possible wave of sustained election-related chaos.

The angst follows months of widespread Black Lives Matter social justice protests, more than 90% of which were peaceful. But some conservative news outlets and GOP leaders have pointed to looting and destruction to argue that more federal law enforcement is needed.

Some context: President Donald Trump already has called votes into question and won't commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the results are in. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has repeatedly said the U.S. military has no role in the election.

More news to keep in mind: We're eight days away from Election Day. USA TODAY is keeping track of what's happening as voters around the country cast ballots. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

Unlike Michigan, an open-carry state that has moved to ban firearms at polling sites, New Hampshire won't try to keep armed voters away.

The FBI is investigating a "deliberate attack" on a ballot drop box outside a library in Massachusetts that was set on fire Sunday.

Native Americans have been disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus, and they face extra difficulties in choosing elected leaders who might help protect them. (Latest updates on COVID-19 can be found here.)

If you want a long read: We mailed 64 letters and packages in battleground states to check on mail delays. Here’s what we found.

Voters have been casting ballots in recent weeks: Numbers compiled by @electproject show 59.4 million people have voted. In other numbers, the Guardian and ProPublica report 13.8% of registered voters in swing states have had their mail-in ballots accepted.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Wisconsin's voting laws Monday, rejecting an effort to require the counting of absentee ballots that are sent back to election officials on or just before Election Day.

The court's 5-3 ruling means that absentee ballots will be counted only if they are in the hands of municipal clerks by the time polls close on Nov. 3.

The justices determined the courts shouldn't be the ones to decide the election rules amid the coronavirus pandemic that is surging in Wisconsin and across the world.

– Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Monday criticized the long wait times voters in New York were facing at early voting locations as unacceptable, while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for more voting machines to be installed.

Some voters reported waiting in line for hours since early voting kicked off in New York on Saturday. Ocasio-Cortez said she was "thrilled" to see so many voters, but "there is no place in the United States of America where two-, three-, four-hour waits to vote is acceptable. ... Just because it's happening in a blue state doesn't mean that it's not voter suppression."

Long lines of voters stretched for blocks Monday around many of the 88 polling sites opened by the New York City Board of Elections for the city and state's first early voting in a presidential election. The polling sites were a fraction of the number open on Election Day.

In all, 193,915 people voted on Saturday and Sunday, according to the board, which has been plagued by other problems this year, as thousands of voters received absentee ballots with the wrong names on them.

– Kevin McCoy

More than 41% of eligible voters have already cast their ballots in Florida, which might come close to matching its record for highest rate of voter turnout in a presidential election.

The state Division of Elections said Monday that more than 6 million early ballots have been cast in Florida, the third largest total in the nation behind Texas and California. Florida has 14.4 million registered voters. The state's modern record for turnout rate was set in 1992 at 83%.

According to the Division of Elections, as of Monday morning registered Democrats outpaced registered Republicans in voting by mail, 1.79 million to 1.18 million, while Republicans held the edge in in-person early voting, 1.02 million to 767,000.