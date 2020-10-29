Voting 2020 live updates: Hurricane Zeta makes mess of Georgia voting; Detroit resident first voted for FDR 80 years ago

Power outages due to Hurricane Zeta have darkened early, in-person voting locations across parts of Georgia, where almost 1 million homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday.

In Douglas County, in Atlanta’s western suburbs, all six polling locations were without power. Habersham County in northeast Georgia was hosting no voting at all on Thursday. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office has asked utility officials to restore power to all polling locations as quickly as possible.

Also Thursday, Raffensperger's office announced record-breaking totals for early in-person and by-mail voting. Overall, almost 80% more Georgians have voted compared to this point in the election cycle four years ago.

Some context: In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump won Georgia's 16 electoral votes by defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton 50%-45%. About 4 millions votes were cast. This year, almost 3.5 million votes already have been cast.

Talu Massey speaks about voting from her home in Detroit, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. More

We're just five days away from Election Day, and USA TODAY is keeping track of what's happening as voters around the country cast ballots.

In Texas, everyone who enters a polling place is now mandated to wear a face mask following a federal judge's ruling.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, went to vote but learned someone had hacked his voter info. Now, a 20-year-old man is accused of changing the governor's address in the voter database, briefly stalling him while he was attempting to vote in Tallahassee.

Know your voting rights: If you encounter intimidation at the polls on Election Day, here's what to do.

If you want an in-depth look: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and racial tensions have divided the nation and galvanized millions of people to cast their votes weeks before the Nov. 3 election. But the historic turnout has been challenged by a wide range of tactics to suppress voters, particularly voters in communities of color.

Voters are casting ballots: Numbers compiled by the U.S. Elections Project website show at least 80 million people, more than one-third of those registered, have already voted. Meanwhile, the Guardian and ProPublica report 26% of registered voters in swing states have had their mail-in ballots accepted. USA TODAY's politics team has the latest updates from the campaign trail here.

Talu Massey didn't let a world war rob her of her right to vote, so she certainly wasn't going to be stopped by a pandemic.

Massey, 103, is among the millions of Americans who have voted before Nov. 3, resulting in record-breaking early turnout. A Detroit resident for 102 years, she is proud of her lengthy voting record, saying it is everyone's civic duty.

Massey was born in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1917. She cast her first presidential ballot 80 years ago for Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Among other Democrats she backed are John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama and now Joe Biden.

Massey recently made an appearance in a music video, “I Have a Right to Vote,” featuring “Hamilton” original cast member Christopher Jackson, actors Billy Porter and Hill Harper, and others reciting the words of voting-rights icons such as John Lewis and Frederick Douglass.

“As an American citizen, you have a right to cast your vote for who you want in office, who you want to be running the government,” Massey says.

