Voting 2020 live updates: 'Army for Trump' claims to enlist 50,000 poll watchers; 100 million Americans voted early

An estimated 100 million ballots were already cast before the first poll sites opened on one of the most divisive and bizarre Election Days in modern history.

Mike Roman, Trump’s director of Election Day Operations, has organized an “army” of volunteers to monitor voting in Democratic-leaning areas on Tuesday. The Trump campaign claims to have enlisted 50,000 poll watchers, many of them registered through an “Army For Trump” website that asks his supporters to “enlist” in his reelection fight. The campaign has full-time staff in at least 11 battleground states to organize the effort.

Experts say that in addition to stirring up conspiracy theories, such efforts can be designed to discourage voters from turning out.

Some context: Without evidence, Trump has relentlessly cast doubt on the security of the election, particularly mail-in ballots. On Monday he warned that a Supreme Court decision allowing some absentee ballots to be received after Election Day in battleground Pennsylvania would prompt “rampant” cheating and “violence in the streets.”

Challenger Joe Biden has blasted Republican efforts as voter suppression.

"It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home," Biden told supporters in Pennsylvania.

USA TODAY is keeping track of what's happening as voters around the country cast ballots. Here are some important headlines:

Here is our promise to you: We'll be monitoring polling places nationwide, correcting misinformation and providing accurate results. More from USA TODAY's Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll.

Historic early voting: Numbers compiled by the U.S. Elections Project website show at least 99.6 million people have already voted. USA TODAY's politics team has the latest updates from the campaign trail.

#earlyvote day-end update 11/2



At least 99.6 million people have voted in the 2020 general election 🥳https://t.co/s8K2xFDeSA pic.twitter.com/b9mDV718O9



— Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) November 3, 2020

Early and mail-in voting in North Carolina set a record of 4.57 million ballots locked in before Election Day dawned, a number already approaching the roughly 4.7 million ballots cast in the entire 2016 election. The state elections board will begin reporting unofficial results shortly after 7:30 p.m., and it expects at least 97% of all ballots will be reported Tuesday night. Due to the logistics of collecting the ballots and delivering them to county election offices in rural areas, “we may be late into the night, but we will be as expeditious as we possibly can in those returns,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections.

– Brian Gordon and Paul Woolverton

Twitter posted a warning label on an election-eve tweet from President Donald Trump noting that his assertion that a recent Supreme Court decision could lead to problems in the election is misleading. Trump has repeatedly slammed a Supreme Court decision last week that will allow some absentee ballots to be received after Election Day in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. In a tweet Monday, Trump warned it would prompt “rampant” cheating and “violence in the streets.”

There is no evidence that either outcome is likely and the court's decision was limited. The 4-4 decision allowed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day – or ballots with illegible postmarks – to be received through Nov. 6, three days after the election.

– John Fritze and Courtney Subramanian

Ohio's Franklin County, home to the capital and largest city of Columbus, was compelled to use paper pollbooks for Election Day, a move that could make the voting process slower in Ohio's largest county. Electronic pollbooks allow poll workers to quickly check in voters at their precinct polling location, but problems uploading the most recent data overnight prompted the county Board of Elections to make the change. An updated electronic file containing data about who voted early was too large due to the unprecedented level of early voting in Franklin County, officials said. A record number of absentee ballots and early votes were cast in Franklin County, where 53% of its 833,000 registered voters had cast ballots as of Monday evening.