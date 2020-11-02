Voting 2020 live updates: 100 million will vote early; lawyers line up to challenge results; Texas judge won't throw out 127,000 ballots

Early voting numbers have been historic, but this presidential election could drag on well beyond Election Day as lawyers line up across the nation to challenge voting rules and individual votes.

Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who specializes in American elections, says it appears that about 100 million early votes will be cast by Tuesday.

Florida could be ground zero for litigation. The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is expected to be a close one, with a fat 29 electoral votes at stake – only California and Texas provide a bigger elections prize.

Some context: Democrats and Republicans in Florida have engaged legions of lawyers ready to rush to court at any sign of voter suppression or fraud. In 2000, the Florida vote was ultimately settled in George Bush's favor by a margin of 537 votes when the U.S. Supreme Court, in Bush v. Gore, stopped a recount ordered by the Florida Supreme Court.

The premiere legal issue this year is the use and counting of mail-in ballots, which President Donald Trump has criticized without evidence as a potential source of fraud. Pennsylvania, another swing state, has drawn Trump's ire because it could take days for all the mailed-in ballots were counted.

"As soon as that election's over, we're going in with our lawyers," Trump said.

As Election Day approaches, USA TODAY is keeping track of what's happening as voters around the country cast ballots. Here are some important headlines:

A peaceful protest to get out the vote in Graham, North Carolina, has fueled controversy after local police twice pepper-sprayed marchers.

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to implement "extraordinary measures" to ensure that ballots are delivered by Election Day in 22 districts in more than a dozen states where deliveries are lagging.

From pandemic fears to complex ID requirements to lack of nearby polling places, young voters are facing an unprecedented array of obstacles. But despite suppression tactics, young voters are "raising hell" with historic early voting turnout.

Will your ballot be safe? An in-depth look: Millions of voters going to the polls Tuesday will cast their ballots on machines blasted as unreliable and inaccurate for two decades by computer scientists from Princeton University to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

On Election Day, here is our promise to you: We'll be monitoring polling places nationwide, correcting misinformation and providing accurate results. More from USA TODAY's Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll.

Historic early voting: Numbers compiled by the U.S. Elections Project website show at least 94 million people have already voted.

#earlyvote day-end update 11/1



At least 94 million people have voted in the 2020 general election 🥳https://t.co/s8K2xFDeSA pic.twitter.com/DAyoI1bmtB



— Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) November 2, 2020

New Orleans polling stations darkened for almost a week after Hurricane Zeta will have power on Election Day, authorities said, easing a controversy between New Orleans’ Democratic mayor and Louisiana’s Republican secretary of state.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Sunday that up to 11 city precincts could still be without power Tuesday, nearly a week after the storm toppled power lines. She said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and his commissioner of elections, Sherri Wharton Hadskey, were "refusing to provide support for generators." Ardoin quickly lashed back, but the city later issued a statement saying that Entergy New Orleans was estimating that only three polling stations could be without power Tuesday. Portable generators and lighting will be provided by the company, the state's Homeland Security office and the Secretary of State’s Office.

More than 4.2 million votes had been cast by mail statewide, according to the Florida Secretary of State’s office. Despite Trump's chagrin at mail-in voting, both parties have promoted it in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, however, advocates said thousands of mail-in ballots had been flagged in Florida because of signature problems. Juanica Fernandes, executive director of the nonprofit State Voices Florida, said too many of Florida mail-in ballots have been rejected because of issues such as new addresses and mismatched signatures.

“This leaves a voter without an opportunity to have their voice heard, and that’s not acceptable,” Fernandes said. “They are not counting the ballots at all.”

Michael McDonald, University of Florida professor behind the U.S. Elections Project, for months has been estimating that 150 people will vote, has upped the ante in recent days.