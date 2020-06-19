VOTI to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results & Hold Call

MONTREAL , June 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. (VOTI.V) ("VOTI" or the "Company") will release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 . Rory Olson, CEO, and Michael Ickman , CFO of VOTI, will hold a conference call to review the results at 9:00 a.m. (ET) the following day.

Details of the Conference Call

When: June 26th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET .

Dial in number: (+1) 888 390 0546, (+1) 416 764 8688 or (+1) 514 225 6995

Conference call replay available until Friday, July 3rd , 2020.

Recording Playback Number: (+1) 888 390 0541

Playback passcode: 359368#

To access the webcast, click on this link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1337800&tp_key=9e61d0e738

The conference ID is 73359368.

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec , and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

