Votes start to roll in for at-large, District 1 Columbia City Council races

Votes began to come in Tuesday night in two contested Columbia City Council races.

Aditi Bussells and Tina Herbet started off with an early lead for their seats.

Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine has held the at-large seat for nearly two decades, but she ran for mayor this year. The candidates vying to fill the seat are attorney Tyler Bailey, IT professional Heather Bauer, public health researcher Dr. Aditi Bussells, attorney John Crangle, environmental lobbyist Deitra Matthews, photographer Aaron Smalls and activist John Tyler.

If none of the seven at-large candidates get more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff election on Nov. 16 between the candidates who finish first and second.

In District 1, which is in the northern section of the city, Sam Davis has been the council representative for 23 years. But with his coming retirement, two hopefuls are seeking the seat: attorney Tina Herbert, who once led the city’s Office of Business Opportunities, and Christa Williams, an officer with the South Carolina Department of Corrections and member of the South Carolina Army National Guard.

The last time there was an at-large election for Columbia City Council, in 2019, voters cast 10,741 ballots, according to archived election results. Turnout is likely to be higher in this election because, unlike 2019, candidates for mayor of Columbia are also on the ballot.

And in District 4, in the northeast part of the city, businessman and former state Secretary of Commerce Joe Taylor was the only candidate on the ballot, and was cruising to victory on Tuesday night with 150 votes as of 7:30.

The election is set to be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Here is the latest poll results as of 7:37.

At-large

Tyler Bailey: 123

Heather Bauer 126

Aditi Bussells 209

John Crangle 64

Deitra Matthews 79

Aaron Smalls 24

John Tyler 26

Write-in: 4

District 1

Tina Herbert: 83

Christa Williams: 46