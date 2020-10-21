These voters sat out in 2016. Now they could determine the next U.S. president

By Andy Sullivan and Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) - Iowa resident LeAnne Putman-Thomas has watched her country pursue wars, endure recessions and elect its first Black president. Yet the 53-year-old never felt compelled to vote.

That changed this month, when she went to an early voting center to cast a ballot for Democrat Joe Biden - or, more accurately, to vote out Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

"His presidency has ignited something bad that was festering in this country," said the self-employed embroiderer, who lives in Adel, a small town of 5,500 people outside Des Moines. "I want to be part of the solution."

If Biden defeats Trump in the November presidential election, voters like Putman-Thomas could be a big reason why.

Opinion polls and early voting returns indicate that millions of Americans who typically don't participate in elections are coming off the sidelines this year and backing the Democrat by wide margins.

Roughly 7.3 million infrequent and first-time voters had cast their ballots as of Tuesday, according to TargetSmart, a Democratic analytics firm. That's more than two and a half times the number of ballots cast at the same point four years ago, the data show, as states have expanded absentee and early in-person voting options due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

TargetSmart estimates that this group leans Democratic by 16 percentage points.

"If we want to look at it in terms of who has more intensity and where does the advantage lie, it's in these infrequent and first-time voters," said TargetSmart Chief Executive Officer Tom Bonier.

Republicans caution not to read too much into those numbers as this year could also see higher participation rates by white voters without a college degree, a key Trump constituency.

"I would caution against saying this is exclusively a Biden electorate," said Patrick Ruffini, a co-founder of Echelon Insights, a Republican analytics firm.

It's another twist in a precedent-shattering presidential campaign that has already seen more than 35 million people cast ballots with less than two weeks to go before Election Day on Nov 3.

Democratic strategists believe their party has the advantage in mobilizing infrequent voters this year, in part because of Trump's upset victory in 2016. A combined 78,000 votes across three battleground states - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - allowed Trump to snatch an Electoral College win over Democrat Hillary Clinton despite losing the popular vote by almost 3 million votes nationwide. The U.S. presidency is clinched by winning a majority of the 538 votes apportioned to the 50 states and Washington D.C. in the Electoral College.

That razor-thin margin has haunted some of those who stayed home, said University of Wisconsin political science professor Barry Burden.

"They feel stunned by what happened four years ago and surprised," Burden said. "And so they are trying to make up for their past sins this time around."

The Trump campaign meanwhile is running an aggressive operation to engage infrequent voters in battleground states. In Pennsylvania, for example, volunteers are going door-to-door to talk with these voters and provide information on how to cast ballots and where. The effort has helped the party gain 200,000 net new registered Republicans since 2016, Pennsylvania voting records show, shrinking a long-time Democratic registration advantage in the state to the lowest level since the 1970s.

A similar push in Florida and North Carolina has likewise eroded Democrats' historic voter registration advantage in those states, official figures show.

"There's just no way the Democrats can spin this. We dominated them when it comes to getting new voters," said a senior campaign official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In an era of political polarization, analysts say infrequent voters across the political spectrum could determine who sits in the White House next January.

Patrick Sebastian, a Republican strategist with the firm Majority Strategies, said both parties are enjoying strong support from their core voters but can’t rely on them alone.

“The party that can best motivate low-propensity voters will likely win the election,” Sebastian said.





OFF THE SIDELINES

Roughly 40% of eligible Americans typically don't vote in U.S. presidential elections. The 2016 matchup between Trump and Clinton fit that pattern.

